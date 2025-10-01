Trump’s ‘deal’ strengthens Israel’s occupation of Palestine and restores colonial control over Gaza

PRESIDENT Trump, backed by ex-UK Premier Tony Blair, has given Hamas three or four days to respond to his so-called ‘peace plan’. He has threatened: ‘It’s going to be a very sad end if Hamas rejects the deal’.

He has made a peace offer that Hamas are being warned – it cannot refuse. Rapacious American capitalism is determined that it is not going to lose control of the very rich pickings in this Middle East region. Trump’s deal strengthens Israel’s control over the region and establishes US and UK colonial control over the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinians had successfully driven out Israel’s control over the Strip and are certainly not about to allow imperialist powers to take their place.

Ignoring the time Hamas has been given to consider the so-called peace deal, Israel is massively stepping up its onslaught on Gaza City.

Fourteen Palestinian citizens were killed and others injured on Wednesday in a series of continuing Israeli airstrikes. Israeli forces set fire to buildings near the Islamic University, southwest of Gaza City, causing extensive damage.

A citizen was killed and several civil defence personnel were injured in direct Israeli airstrikes while attempting to transport wounded from the shelling of the Al-Falah School, which was sheltering displaced persons in the Al-Zeitoun neighbourhood, southeast of Gaza City.

In the Al-Daraj neighbourhood in central Gaza City, dozens of explosive devices dropped by Israeli quadcopter drones exploded on the roofs of civilian homes, causing extensive damage.

Israeli warplanes also bombed an apartment on Al-Thawra Street in the Al-Rimal neighbourhood, west of Gaza City, resulting in injuries. The health ministry’s figures show that September 2025 alone saw the killing of 2,106 people in this region.

In the United States, forty-one US Senators have sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressing their deep concern over the State Department’s recent decisions to restrict visas for Palestinians and demanding that the ban on the Palestinian passport be lifted.

The lawmakers also expressed their dismay at the unprecedented decision to deny non-immigrant visas to Palestinian passport holders. They called on the Department to immediately resume issuing these visas, particularly humanitarian ones to save lives, and to resume issuing non-immigrant visas to eligible Palestinians.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation has been committing continuous genocide in the Gaza Strip, leaving 66,097 killed and 168,536 injured, most of them children and women, and causing a famine that has claimed the lives of 453 Palestinians, including 150 children.

The Hamas Movement has affirmed that their ramming attack at the Al-Khader junction, south of Bethlehem, is a clear message that the Palestinian people will not remain silent in the face of Israel’s policies of genocide and settlement expansion.

In spite of the terrible conditions the people of Gaza are suffering, Trump’s deal proposes that the US and the Zionist regime continue Israel’s brutal over-70 year occupation of the region.

It allows Israeli forces to control Gaza, its borders and to continue to arrest and kill Palestinians. It allows the settlers to grab even more Palestinian land and the Palestinians to remain prisoners of Zionism and imperialism.

There is not a moment to lose. Workers must not allow the Palestinian revolution to be driven back by the imperialists.

Here in the UK, workers must force the cowardly TUC leadership to immediately call an indefinite general strike in support of Palestine, to bring down the Starmer government that continues to send weapons to Israel, and instead establish here a workers government.

This will give every support to the Palestinians, including arms and vitally needed aid to stand their ground against US imperialism and the Zionist forces and defeat them once and for all, end the occupation and establish their Palestinian state, as the only way to succeed in bringing peace into the region for everyone.