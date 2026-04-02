Trump wants to withdraw United States from NATO

DONALD Trump said on Wednesday he is ‘absolutely without question’ considering withdrawing the United States from NATO, his most explicit threat yet against the alliance.

He separately told the Telegraph newspaper the matter was ‘beyond reconsideration’, adding that he had never been ‘swayed by NATO’.

Ivo Daalder, US permanent representative to NATO from 2009 to 2013, said the damage was already done regardless of what formal steps Trump might take.

‘This is by far the worst crisis NATO has ever confronted. Military alliances are, at their core, based on trust: The confidence that if I am attacked, you will come help defend. It’s hard to see how any European country will now be able and willing to trust the United States to come to its defence.’

More than a month in, the war on Iran has produced none of the regime change Trump and Netanyahu anticipated.

Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz has driven up oil prices and created global shortages of fertiliser and other essential goods, with a worldwide recession now a serious prospect.

European allies have not only refused to join the assault but several have declared it illegal and withheld overflight rights and base access.

Trump responded by denouncing European capitals as ‘cowards’, reserving particular contempt for Britain.

‘You don’t even have a navy. You’re too old and had aircraft carriers that didn’t work.’

Defence secretary Pete Hegseth and secretary of state Marco Rubio have echoed the rhetoric.

Rubio told a television channel: ‘We are going to have to re-examine whether or not this alliance, that has served this country well for a while, is still serving that purpose, or has now become a one-way street, where America is simply in a position to help Europe but when we need the help of our allies, they deny us basing rights and overflight.’

NATO secretary general Mark Rutte, who has previously referred to Trump as ‘Daddy’, has gone further than most in flattering him, publicly expressing support for the Iran war despite the opposition of almost all the alliance’s other 31 members.

‘Backing one ally when 31 oppose isn’t the best way to maintain unity,’ Daalder said.

‘We also now know that Trump does his own thing and doesn’t listen to anyone, including Trump whisperers.’

Any formal withdrawal attempt would likely trigger a constitutional crisis and reach the Supreme Court, which has historically deferred to the executive on foreign policy.

Daalder noted Trump need not wait for that fight.

‘Other presidents have withdrawn from treaties. In any case, whatever the legal status, Trump can undermine NATO by withdrawing troops, pulling US personnel from the NATO command structure and doing little if anything in case of an attack — all perfectly legal.’