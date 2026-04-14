Trump threatens to ‘eliminate’ any vessel breaking Iran blockade

THE United States has declared a total naval blockade on Iranian ports after ceasefire talks collapsed in Islamabad on Sunday without a breakthrough.

President Donald Trump said the blockade would apply to all vessels going to or departing from Iranian ports, warning that any military vessel attempting to break it would be ‘eliminated’.

US Central Command announced the blockade’s implementation, and the UK’s Maritime Trade Operations confirmed it applies to all vessel traffic regardless of flag.

Iran’s armed forces called the restrictions ‘an illegal act’ and ‘piracy’, warning that any threat to the country’s ports would trigger a broader regional response and that no port in the Persian Gulf or the Sea of Oman will remain secure if Iranian ports are targeted.

The IRGC said any warships approaching the Strait of Hormuz would be considered a violation of the fragile ceasefire.

China condemned the blockade as ‘dangerous and irresponsible’.

Foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said yesterday that the US action ‘will only exacerbate tensions and undermine the already fragile ceasefire agreement.’

Beijing rejected as ‘completely fabricated’ reports it is supplying weapons to Iran and vowed ‘resolute countermeasures’ if Trump imposes tariffs linked to the war.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his French counterpart on Monday that ‘despite progress on many issues discussed, the US prevented the achievement of an agreement due to its approach of excessive demands and the continuous change of its demands.’

Iran’s right to enrich uranium and freedom of transit through the Strait of Hormuz were identified as the major stumbling blocks.

The IRGC warned that Iran has not yet deployed its full military capacity.

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said: ‘We haven’t yet used all our capabilities and if the war continues, we will unveil capabilities that the enemy does not have any perception about.’

Defence ministry spokesman Brigadier General Reza Talaei Nik confirmed the armed forces’ strategic reserves had been fully replenished.

Iran’s preliminary damage assessment from the aggression has reached $270bn, government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani told RIA Novosti, adding that war reparations were discussed in the Islamabad talks.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society has said more than 125,000 civilian structures were destroyed or severely damaged. The death toll stands at 3,753, including women and children.

The two-week ceasefire mediated by Pakistan on 8th April remains nominally in effect, though its survival grows increasingly uncertain.

Across Iran, civilians have continued to fill the streets to condemn the US-Israeli aggression.

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