Trump threat to invade Cuba!

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has threatened Cuba, warning on Sunday: ‘THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA – ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.’

On the same day Trump posted a picture of himself on Truth Social, describing himself as ‘acting president of Venezuela,’ just a week after his abduction of the country’s President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela is Cuba’s biggest oil supplier – but amid a strict US oil blockade. Shipping data shows that no cargoes have left Venezuelan ports headed to the Caribbean country since last week.

Dozens of Venezuelan and Cuban security personnel were killed in the US raid, after which Trump claimed Cuba is ‘ready to fall’, adding that it would be difficult for Havana to ‘hold out’ without Venezuelan oil.

Earlier on Sunday, he reposted a message suggesting US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, whose parents were Cuban immigrants, could become the country’s new president, adding: ‘Sounds good to me!’

In a message soon after, Trump said Cuba had ‘lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided “Security Services” for the last two Venezuelan dictators, BUT NOT ANYMORE!

‘Most of those Cubans are DEAD from last week’s USA attack, and Venezuela doesn’t need protection any more from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years.’

Cuba’s president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, responded by vowing to defend the country against any attack, saying: ‘Cuba is a free, independent and sovereign nation. No one tells us what to do,’ adding that the Caribbean island is ‘ready to defend the homeland to the last drop of blood’.

On January 3rd, American forces staged an illegal military attack on Caracas, abducting President Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and then transferring them to a prison facility in the United States.

The democratically-elected Venezuelan leader is now being tried in a kangaroo court in New York for fake charges allegedly related to trafficking guns and drugs.

Trump also insisted yesterday that he wants control over Greenland, with Labour PM Starmer announcing that he is considering sending British troops there in support.

It comes just days after Starmer also committed to sending UK troops into Ukraine alongside France as the core of the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ for war against Russia.