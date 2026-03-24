Trump retreats from attacking Iran’s vital infrastructure

US President Donald Trump backed away from his 48-hour ultimatum to strike Iran’s power plants yesterday, after the Islamic Republic warned that all energy and power installations in the region would be targeted in retaliation.

Trump claimed in a post on his Truth Social media platform that the US and Iran have had ‘very good and constructive conversations over the past two days regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East.’

He also said that he had ordered the Pentagon to postpone all plans for military strikes on Iran’s electricity generation infrastructure for five days subject to the outcome of the negotiations.

‘I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions,’ he said, claiming that conversations with Iran will continue throughout the week.

He had previously threatened to attack Iran’s power plants within 48 hours if Iran did not fully open the Strait of Hormuz.

However, an Iranian source reported that there had been no official contact between Tehran and Washington.

He said: ‘From the beginning of the war until today, messages have been sent to Tehran by some mediators, and the clear response has been that we will continue to defend ourselves until we achieve the necessary deterrence.’

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Trump’s claim was aimed at stabilising the markets and buying time to implement his military plans. ‘With this kind of psychological warfare, neither the Strait of Hormuz will return to pre-war conditions nor will calm return to energy markets.’

Trump retreated from attacking Iran’s vital infrastructure when he realised that its threats of military action were legitimate, the source said.

Trump’s remarks came as the deadline he had given Iran was nearing its end.

According to the source, Trump’s new five-day ultimatum reflects his administration’s intention to continue to commit crimes against the Iranian nation, ‘and we will continue to respond and defend the country extensively.’

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