Three-day general strike action brings Belgium to a standstill

A GENERAL strike in Belgium, on its third day on Wednesday paralysed major transportation and public services, including the construction sector, said the Building and Woodworkers’ International (BWI) union yesterday.

The protest, which began on 26th November 2025, followed a historic demonstration held on October 14th, which brought together more than 140,000 people in Brussels.

Trade unions said that they have scaled up their mobilisation since the beginning of the week against the ‘Arizona coalition’ government’s austerity measures.

Trade unions in the country have denounced a social dumping scheme that will impact workers’ pensions, wages, and their working conditions, among others.

The Holcim cement plant in Obourg, especially its new GO4ZERO plant, presently under construction, which currently mobilises 450 workers, including more than 200 Chinese, with subsidies from the European Union, was at a standstill.

Access to the cement plant is limited to production teams; the rest of the staff were asked to support the picket line or to stay at home. Shipments were stopped from early Wednesday morning until the evening.

BWI expressed its strong support for its affiliates in the country and for the movement, which was on a scale not seen in more than 40 years, targeting the Prime Minister’s austerity policy with a revised 2026 budget announced just a few hours before.

Budget debates have also become significant in other European countries, such as France, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

The general strike is strongly resonating at the European level, concluded the BWI.

Three major trade unions launched a coordinated strike this week, running from Monday November 24th through to Wednesday, November 26th.

Aiming to be the most extensive industrial action in years, the strikes focused at protesting against the Federal Government’s proposed austerity measures, including slowing automatic wage indexation and raising statutory retirement age.

Trains and other public transport went on strike on Monday, and on Tuesday public services like schools, creches, and hospitals participated in the strike.

Flights were cancelled on Wednesday at the country’s two major airports, Bruxelles-Zaventem and Charleroi, disrupting air travel domestically and internationally.

The unions called on Prime Minister Bart De Wever’s government to halt what they term social dismantling in the form of pension cuts, increased VAT, and reduced social security support.

The government insists that the reforms are necessary to ensure fiscal sustainability and fund increasing military expenditures.

Political deadlock within the ruling coalition has so far stalled progress on many proposals, heightening tensions.

The strike reignited debate over Belgium’s ‘right to strike’ laws, with legal experts cautioning about the strike’s effect on critical infrastructure like fuel depots and data centres.

The three-day strike marked a significant confrontation between unions and the government, reflecting growing unrest and concerns over economic austerity amid broader European financial pressures.

Negotiations continue, with a government coalition deadline set for Christmas to resolve outstanding issues.