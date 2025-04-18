Thousands of Sudanese marching in London!

THOUSANDS of Sudanese workers and students are marching in London today demanding an end to the war in Sudan.

In a statement, ‘London for Sudan’ said: ‘The demonstration will bring together Sudanese organisations, political parties, professional associations, and unions based in the UK — all united in their efforts to end the suffering and fulfil the vision of the December 2018 Revolution.

‘The march will assemble at 1.00pm at Marble Arch, departing at 2.00pm to Downing Street.

‘It has been two years since the war erupted. Two years of unimaginable horror, of silence from the world, and of tireless resistance from the Sudanese people, whose courage has never wavered.

‘Hundreds of thousands have been killed, and over 14 million people have been displaced — millions more are living under the constant threat of systematic violence, including gender-based violence, disease and a man-made famine.

‘Families are being torn apart and entire cities reduced to rubble. Described as the gravest humanitarian crises of our time, and yet, the world barely whispers.

‘April not only marks the 2nd anniversary of the current violent outbreak of war, but the 6th anniversary of the success of the revolution in bringing an end to 30 years of military dictatorship rule under General Bashir and his oppressive and corrupt regime which has crippled Sudanese civil society.

‘As we mark this devastating two-year milestone, we march to honour their struggle, to mourn the lives lost, to demand an end to this proxy counter-revolutionary war and to make noise and demand freedom, peace, justice and civilian rule for Sudan.

‘

Sudan is being torn apart in a war fuelled by foreign interests in gold, resources, and Red Sea access, with global powers like the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Russia, UK and the US pulling the strings.

‘

Most recently, the situation in Darfur has reached a critical point. The paramilitary group RSF has launched a brutal two-day assault on famine-stricken displacement camps in the region, killing more than 100 people — including 20 children and nine aid workers.

‘• While Sudan bleeds, the UK is hosting a high-level Summit on Sudan and has chosen to include the UAE in this conference. This is not a peace conference. It is a tone-deaf display that silences the voices of survivors and legitimises those fuelling the violence.’