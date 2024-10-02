‘The Israeli regime’s security myth has been shattered! Hezbollah is stronger than ever!’

THE SPEAKER for the Iranian parliament has praised Iran’s retaliatory attack dubbed Operation True Promise II against the occupied territories on Tuesday night, stating that the strike shattered the Tel Aviv regime’s security myth.

‘The regime had already failed to evaluate the military prowess of Hezbollah, when it suffered another intelligence and security defeat as a result of the successful armed operation in Tel Aviv,’ Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Wednesday.

‘It had not yet recovered from the setback, when its media allegations about purported victories were dismissed in the wake of the launch of Iranian missiles.’

He stressed that Operation True Promise II shattered the Israeli regime’s security myth, and the Zionist entity is now a loser both in the battlefield and in media war.

The top Iranian legislator went on to state that the country’s military commanders and armed forces worked round the clock for an authoritative, successful and influential response to Israel ever since Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei ordered a direct strike on the Israeli-occupied territories for the killing of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

‘With Operation True Promise II, such efforts have come to fruition… Last night, tyrants and warmongers, whose only strength is air strikes and terrorist operations, trembled with fear while Muslim nations and freedom-seekers of the world were filled with joy and hope.

‘The enemy, which has tried to cover up its strategic failures with tactical victories and destroy the mental and structural foundations of the resistance front through psychological warfare, thought it had pulled the plug on Hezbollah with the assassination of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

‘It did not look forward to a Hezbollah much stronger than the past,’ Qalibaf pointed out.

The Iranian parliament speaker further noted that the Zionist regime, which sees its existence and survival in jeopardy, may think of repeating its previous mistakes and launching an act of military aggression against Iran.

‘It should know that we have prepared ourselves for any possible insanity, and devised an elaborate plan.’

Qalibaf finally advised the United States, as the main sponsor of the Israeli regime, to further muzzle its rabid dog so that it neither harms itself nor causes serious trouble to its patron.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the retaliatory operation against Israel, dubbed Operation True Promise II, proved that the occupying regime’s Iron Dome missile interception system is ‘more fragile than glass’.

Pezeshkian made the remarks at the weekly cabinet session on Wednesday, stressing that Iran would give a more ‘crushing response’ to any new Israeli mistake.

The Iranian president noted that ‘Iran does not seek war, yet it is not afraid of it either’, emphasising that it knows no limits when it comes to protecting the security, authority and dignity of its people and the country.

‘The latest retaliatory attack proved that Iran will never be joking about the honour and pride of its nation,’ he said.

The president said: ‘After the assassination of Martyr Haniyeh in Tehran, which was a clear violation of Iran’s sovereignty and national security, the Western countries kept asking Tehran to exercise restraint, promising to immediately establish a ceasefire in Gaza.’

Pezeshkian noted that: ‘The criminal and bloodthirsty Israeli regime not only continued to kill women and children, but also expanded the scope of its crimes to Lebanon, and the Western countries remained salient.’

He went on to say that Benjamin Netanyhau, the ‘criminal’ prime minister of the Israeli regime, publicly threatened Iran at the United Nations General Assembly meeting, while other countries remained silent in the face of such behaviour.