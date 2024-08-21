The Israeli Regime Has Escalated Its Genocide!

THE ISRAELI regime escalated its genocide in and around Khan Younis, the most densely populated area of the Gaza Strip, yesterday.

Palestinian casualties mounted, bringing the total toll of the war to 40,223 killed and 92,981 injured, the Gaza Health Ministry reported, adding that there are more unrecorded victims still trapped in areas inaccessible to ambulance crews and civil defence teams.

People in Deir el-Balah started to pack what they could after the Zionist regime issued evacuation orders, but the question is: Where should they go? There are hundreds of Palestinian families who do not have any place to take refuge. Some have started to go to the west – to the beach area – but it’s already overcrowded with displaced families.

The blocks of Deir el-Balah that have been told to evacuate are adjacent to Khan Younis, where the Israeli military is operating most intensely. So, it seems like the Israeli army is progressively expanding its military incursion to include the Strip’s most densely populated area.

Israel’s military has ordered residents of several neighbourhoods in Deir el-Balah to flee.

In a terror post on X, the Israeli military’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, posted a map with designated blocks in the southern part of the city that are now considered a ‘dangerous combat zone’.

He said the Zionist military would soon ‘act forcefully’ against fighters there, and urged residents to head westwards immediately.

Since the early hours of yesterday morning loud explosions could be heard in central Gaza, especially Deir el-Balah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are seeking refuge.

In Rafah, a civil defence crew recovered the bodies of four Palestinian farmers working near al-Mawasi who were killed by Israeli tanks, which opened fire on them without warning.

Meanwhile, the Hamas movement said yesterday that US President Joe Biden and his foreign minister Antony Blinken’s recent claims that Hamas was backing away from a ceasefire truce deal are misleading allegations.

Hamas said in a press statement that the misleading claims do not reflect the true position of the Movement which is keen on reaching a ceasefire agreement.

The Movement stressed that Biden’s remarks reflect a clear American bias towards Israel, and Washington’s complicity in the war of genocide against defenceless civilians in the Gaza Strip, in an attempt to liquidate the Palestinian cause.

The Movement called Biden’s claims an ‘American green light for the Zionist extremist government to commit more crimes against defenceless civilians’.

Hamas further explained that what was recently proposed constitutes a coup against the previous framework which was reached on July 2 and outlined by Biden himself on May 31 based on the Security Council Resolution No. 2735 (June 11).

