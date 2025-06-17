The back of the Zionist regime will be broken – Iran

IRAN will ‘break the back’ of the Israeli regime and continue with its retaliatory military operations against the Zionist aggressors, its defence ministry vowed yesterday.

In a televised interview on Iran’s state broadcaster on Tuesday, defence ministry spokesman Brigadier General Reza Talayi-Nik said the Iranian armed forces will continue retaliatory military action, vowing a crushing blow to Zionist regime.

‘Our nation is facing an imposed war, and the enemy is targeting the strength and resilience of every segment of our people,’ Talayi-Nik said, emphasising: ‘We are firmly in a defensive position, but we are utilising all our offensive and defensive capabilities. The trenches of our defence front are broad, and people from all walks of life are involved.’

Talayi-Nik denounced the Israeli regime for targeting civilians in its aggression against Iran. ‘On the very first night, the enemy showed its aggression by attacking women and children,’ he said referring to the Friday attacks that killed a number of civilians.

In one such attack on a residential complex in northern Tehran, a total of 60 people were killed, including 20 children, some of them still trapped under the debris, the defence ministry spokesman further added that the Israeli regime lacks the capacity to endure a prolonged war against Iran.

‘The enemy cannot sustain a long war, and as it continues, the back of the Zionist regime will be broken,’ he warned.

Talayi-Nik also announced that Iran employed a new missile system for the first time in its retaliatory operations on Tuesday against the Zionist regime.

‘Today, we used one of our missiles for the first time, and the Zionist regime didn’t even realise it had been deployed. They will see more of these surprises,’ he said.

Iranian missile strikes reduced the renowned Weizmann Institute of Science, located in the city of Rehovot, south of Tel Aviv, to smouldering ruins. Once a pillar of the Zionist regime’s scientific and military collaboration, the institute with close links to the Israeli spy agency Mossad, now stands dysfunctional and devastated.

Long considered one of the most prominent scientific powerhouses of the Israeli regime, the Weizmann Institute maintained deep ties with both the Israeli military and the Mossad intelligence agency.

Its partnership extended to Elbit Systems, the regime’s leading weapons manufacturer with branches across the US, the UK, and beyond.

Veteran researcher Professor Oren Schuldiner painted a haunting picture: ‘It’s as if our lab evaporated.’ In a moment of grave introspection, Schuldiner raised questions about the Zionist entity’s future amid Iranian retaliatory operations: ‘This isn’t just about Iran. It’s also about the deep uncertainty surrounding Israel’s future.’

The strike on the Weizmann Institute came as part of Operation True Promise III, launched by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Friday, hours after the Israeli regime assassinated several senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, including women and children.

In a strongly worded joint statement, foreign ministers of 21 Arab and Islamic countries condemned the ‘brutal aggression’ by the Israeli regime against Iran, warning of grave regional consequences if tensions continue to escalate.

The joint communiqué, signed by the foreign ministers of Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Egypt, Sudan, Algeria, Comoros, Djibouti, Somalia, Libya, Mauritania, Pakistan, Turkey, Chad, and Brunei, expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation and called for an immediate halt to Israeli aggression against Iran.