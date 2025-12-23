Teuta Hoxha – on Day 45 of her hunger strike! She may die in prison!

The 17-year-old sister of a pro-Palestine prisoner who is now on day 45 of her hunger strike says she fears she may die in prison.

Teuta Hoxha has been on remand, awaiting trial for 13 months. Her sister, Rahma, warned that she suffers from continuous headaches, mobility issues, and can no longer stand for prayer.

‘I know that she’s already instructed the doctors on what to do if she collapses and she’s instructed them on what to do if she passes away,’ Rahma said.

‘She’s been on remand for over a year, her trial’s not until April next year and bail keeps getting denied.’

Rahma, 17, said despite ill health, Teuta calls her from prison every day to help with homework.

‘She’s like my mother figure,’ she said. ‘Our mother passed away when I was really young.

‘Teuta took care of me and my siblings and made sure to read us bedtime stories. She’s always there for me and even from prison, she’s helping me do my homework and revise for exams.

‘My sister is a caring and loving person,’ Rahma added. ‘It feels like the state has taken a piece of me.’

The hunger strikers demand an end to the UK’s hosting of weapons factories supplying arms to Israel, the de-proscription of Palestine Action, an end to mistreatment of prisoners in custody, and immediate bail.

Their families warn young British citizens will die in UK prisons having never been convicted of an offence.

Yesterday, Monday, was Teuta’s 30th birthday, and spent behind bars. ‘There will be no birthday cake,’ Rahma said.

‘The only form of resistance she has is her body and that’s what she is using against the state.’

Two other hunger strikers have been taken to hospital amid fears that they could die at any moment.

Amu Gib, 30, who was being held at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey while awaiting trial, is on day 52 of his hunger strike. Gib was provided with a wheelchair on Friday and taken to hospital on Saturday.

28-year-old Kamran Ahmed, who is being held at Pentonville prison, was also hospitalised on Saturday, his sister, Shahmina Alam, said. He is on day 44 of his hunger strike.

Last Thursday, the Trade Union Co-ordinating Group wrote a letter signed by 10 trade union leaders to Justice Secretary David Lammy calling on him to intervene.

The letter stated: ‘Dear Secretary of State,

URGENT: Humane Treatment of Hunger Strikers on Remand

‘We are writing to you in our capacity as leaders of national trade unions, as we are gravely concerned about the situation facing the eight pro-Palestinian prisoners on remand currently on hunger strike, two of whom have refused food for over 45 days.

‘We implore you to intervene urgently to ensure that the treatment of the hunger strikers is humane and their human rights upheld. We urge you to meet with their legal representatives at the earliest opportunity to discuss these matters.

‘Yours sincerely,

Paul Fleming (Chair 2025-26 TUCG and General Secretary Equity)

Laura Davison (General Secretary NUJ)

Eddie Dempsey (General Secretary RMT)

Dr Jo Grady (General Secretary UCU)

Fran Heathcote (General Secretary PCS)

Daniel Kebede (General Secretary NEU)

Bob Monks (General Secretary URTU)

Ranjit Singh (Asst General Secretary NAPO)

Sarah Woolley (General Secretary BFAWU)

Steve Wright (General Secretary FBU).’

