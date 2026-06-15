Termination of Israel’s war on Lebanon inseparable from US-Iran peace

IRAN says termination of the Israeli war on Lebanon is an ‘inseparable’ part of the agreement between Tehran and Washington to permanently end the illegal US-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks during his weekly press briefing yesterday as American and Iranian officials confirmed that the two sides had finalised a memorandum of understanding (MoU), with a formal signing ceremony expected on Friday.

He said that the finalisation of the Iran-US memorandum that calls for ending the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, ‘was the outcome of Iran’s resilience against two evil actors.’

Also, the Zionist regime’s crimes in Beirut’s southern Dahiyeh suburb, which took place amid mounting efforts towards an agreement between Iran and the US, only helped Iran and Lebanon to secure their national interests, and made the Resistance Axis even more united.

‘Lebanon and the termination of the war in Lebanon are an inseparable part of the understanding on ending the (US-Israeli) war (on Iran). We have shown that we are determined in this regard and have proven in practice that we are serious, and we will continue to monitor developments carefully in the future,’ he said.

‘The word Lebanon is used three times in the understanding. It states that ending the war includes in Lebanon and respecting the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.’

Baghaei also warned that the Zionist regime is not seeking peace in the region, and the United States bears responsibility for any breach of promise by other parties to the agreement.

‘We have no trust in the Zionist regime, just as we have no trust in the US. Meanwhile, we have our own tools. The US must honour its commitments and ensure that the Zionist regime fulfils its obligation not to attack Lebanon. The obligations are corresponding and reciprocal,’ he asserted.

Baghaei also pointed out that the MoU to end the war on all fronts was finalised 108 days after the imposed war began, in a situation where the other side in the worst possible terms claimed to have destroyed Iran’s infrastructure and civilization.

He said the enemy’s retreat is indicative of the Islamic Republic’s deterrence power.

Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has congratulated Iran on the great achievement of reaching an agreement with the United States that imposed an end to the US-Israeli aggression on the country and its allies in the region.

In a statement issued on yesterday, Hezbollah said that the memorandum of understanding reached between Iran and the US, which is planned to be signed in the coming days, is a major breakthrough which helps work out a ‘comprehensive ceasefire’ on all fronts of the war of aggression, including in Lebanon, where Hezbollah has been responding to Israeli attacks since early March.

‘This great achievement is the fruit of the legendary steadfastness, exceptional resilience, and immense sacrifices made by the dear Iranian people and their wise leadership,’ said the statement.