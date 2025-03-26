Take to the streets to defend Gaza! urges Hamas

‘TAKE to the streets in solidarity with the people of Gaza and Jerusalem, and in defence of Aqsa Mosque this Friday, Saturday and Sunday,’ Hamas urged yesterday.

The Movement called on all Palestinians, the Arab and Islamic nations and supporters of justice worldwide to organise a mass mobilisation this weekend.

In a press statement released yesterday, Hamas cited the continued escalation of the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in large-scale civilian casualties and widespread destruction, as well as ongoing violations in the occupied West Bank, Jerusalem, and the Aqsa Mosque compound — all, it said, amid full United States support and international silence.

The Movement urged widespread demonstrations and solidarity events across cities and capitals, calling for the final days of Ramadan to become ‘days of comprehensive mobilisation’.

They also called for the use of all peaceful means to demand an end to Israel’s assault, siege, and deliberate starvation of Gaza and to amplify calls for relief and support for Palestinians in Gaza, Jerusalem, and Aqsa.

The statement called on Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and citizens within the Green Line (which divides occupied Jerusalem) to intensify their presence at Aqsa Mosque, stressing the need to confront the Israeli forces and settler incursions across all fronts.

Marking Land Day (30 March), Hamas also encouraged Palestinians in the Diaspora to organise large-scale popular demonstrations against the Israeli plans for displacement and annexation and to affirm the right of return and national liberation.

Hamas appealed to the broader Arab and Islamic nations and international civil society to turn the coming weekend into a wave of protests and rallies.

The Movement further urged Arab and Islamic governments to assume what it described as their ‘historic responsibilities’ by taking decisive positions to halt the aggression, lift the blockade on Gaza, and support Palestinian resilience.

Hamas concluded its statement by declaring the coming days ‘a time of widespread anger’ against the Israeli occupation and its backers, asserting that Gaza, Jerusalem, and Aqsa have defenders ready to respond to the call of solidarity, and reaffirming its commitment to continue mobilising until the aggression ends and the siege is lifted.

