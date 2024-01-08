TORY Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to throw the sick and disabled off benefits to fund tax cuts for the rich!

He spent the weekend telling newspaper and TV journalists of his plans.

Multi-millionaire Sunak told The Sunday Telegraph: ‘What we have seen over the past couple of years is a very significant rise in the number of people who have been deemed unfit to work, and that is something that is concerning to me.

‘In the last decade, that system hasn’t been reformed at all and you have seen the number of people who are signed-off has tripled. Now do I think our country is three times sicker than it was a decade ago? The answer is no.

‘The system is not working as it was designed to work and now we are bringing forward reforms that will mean that we look at the eligibility for who is signed-off sick.’

He told The Sunday Telegraph: ‘When I say that I want to keep cutting taxes, that’s what we’re going to deliver. We’re going to do that responsibly. That requires difficult decisions on public spending. It requires difficult decisions to control welfare. Those, I believe, are the right things to do for our country.

‘I want to control public spending, I want to control welfare, which we’re doing and because we’re doing that, and because we’re being disciplined with borrowing and our debt, we’re going to be in a position to cut taxes.

‘I want to keep cutting people’s taxes. There’s no way we can do that unless we restrain the growth in the public sector and government spending.’

Moving on to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg Show, Sunak said: ‘My priority going forward – which the Chancellor also reiterated at the weekend – our joint priority for the country is to make sure that we control spending, control welfare so that we can cut people’s taxes.

‘It’s about making sure that everybody who can work does work,’ he said. ‘And for everyone who was working hard, we reward that hard work with tax cuts. That is a Conservative approach, is one that I think is right for our country.’

As well as his tax and benefit cutting boasts, Sunak also pledged to proceed with his reactionary plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Sunak said: ‘The choice now is to stick to the plan, and that’s what I’m going to do because the plan will deliver the long-term change that our country needs.

‘I feel upbeat because of the progress we’ve made. And the fact that I know we’re now pointing in the right direction.’

Sunak is reportedly planning a billionaires bonanza with the scrapping of inheritance tax in the March Budget.