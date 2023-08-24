Striking Consultants On Bma Picket Lines!

STRIKING consultants were out in force on the BMA picket line at University College Hospital, Euston, central London yesterday morning on the first of two days of strike action over pay.

The BMA said: ‘Consultants have seen their take home pay fall by more than a third since 2008/09, and the BMA consultants committee is urging the government to present a credible offer that puts an end to these pay cuts.’

UCH consultant Stewart told News Line: ‘We’re here to defend the NHS because we are concerned that the profession is basically undermined.

‘We’re here to work for our patients to give them a good service.

‘From new doctors through to consultants, they need to be supported in their pay and working conditions in order to provide that excellent service.

‘Unfortunately, the government is refusing to sit down and negotiate with the BMA.

‘We’ll only be able to provide an NHS that’s free at the point of access if we have well-supported staff.

‘The big fear is staff will not stay in the NHS over continued pay cuts, pay rises that don’t match inflation.

‘The conditions are being set up by the government to provide more private health care.

‘I’m really concerned that our most vulnerable patients won’t be able to access the care they need.

‘Support from workers across the board taking action would be very welcome, particularly from public sector unions.’

Staff nurse and RCN member Sharron Ramirez joined the picket, saying: ‘I’m supporting the doctors.

‘I work with these consultants. Their struggle is like the nurses’ struggle.

‘We want to support everyone so their voices can be heard.

‘Other workers should come out and support the health workers.’

UCH junior doctor Rebecca Lissmann had just come off night shift.

She said: ‘I’m here to stand with the consultants.

‘It gives me hope to see consultants standing up for themselves and our patients.

‘Our strike and their strike is about the NHS. You need to fix pay to protect the NHS.’

Striking consultants were on the picket line at King’s College Hospital on Denmark Hill in south London.

Dr Laura Jane Smith, a consultant in respiratory medicine, spoke to News Line, saying: ‘This is not what we want!

‘We are forced to come out on strike because the government has refused to engage in any talks.

‘We can’t go on like this. We have enough disruption in the NHS already from government cuts and people leaving.

‘There are leading colleagues of mine who are leaving for Australia and other places.

‘Also students and junior doctors are looking ahead and thinking: “I don’t want this kind of future.” We are paid better than a lot of people, but childcare alone is hugely expensive, especially with the kind of hours we work.

‘All we want is a fair deal. It can be decided by an independent body, but the DDRB (Doctors’ and Dentists’ Review Body) is certainly not independent.’

Consultants came from many other hospitals to the consultants’ KCH picket line outside King’s College Hospital. Many agreed that a ‘general strike’ to defend the NHS was the only recourse if the National Health Service is to survive.

Dr Mark, Histopathology Consultant said: ‘Our NHS is not resourced. Supporting the NHS staff is most important. Doctors, nurses, all other allied professions and the consultants are part of that.

‘Everybody’s fight is slightly different but similar.

‘If we can get that degree of coordination, then striking together is an option.’

Rupe Gupta, Consultant Psychiatrist at Croydon and South London and Maudsley Hospitals told News Line: ‘My thoughts are that we have to think about our patients first. We can only do so if we have a work force that is ready, happy and in a good place to do that.

‘You cannot engage with this government. They have not negotiated or even discussed how to meet the consultants’ issues, for over 150 days now.

‘The last time Steve Barclay sat down at a meeting to discuss ending this dispute was over 150 days ago.

‘It speaks volumes for the level of acknowledgement and value that consultants are afforded by this government, and how the workforce is valued is much more important than any monetary values.

‘It’s about valuing people, acknowledging what they do every single day.

‘Every colleague of mine, every day goes well beyond their working hours to do extra work because they have to do it for the patients.

‘Without getting extra pay and without being acknowledged.

‘I feel strongly about the fact that we are not being listened to, and that is common to other organisations, other unions and other professional agencies.

‘If ministers are not responding in a responsible way then they need to be accountable for it,’ Dr Gupta concluded.