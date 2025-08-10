Strike now across Britain and globally to defeat Netanyahu’s Gaza plan!

MORE than 300,000 workers, students and youth marched through London from Russell Square to Whitehall on Saturday on the 29th National March for Palestine since the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza began in October 2023.

As the march was assembling and proceeding across London to 10 Downing Street and Whitehall, Ben Clark, a chemist from Nottingham, told News Line: ‘They have flattened Gaza with Britain’s assistance. Starmer’s pleas to Netanyahu for restraint are empty words. He’s just trying to avoid The Hague. Britain makes 15% of the parts of the F35 fighter jets, which Israel uses to bomb Gaza. We’ve got to strike to stop it.’

John Wright, an Ipswich lorry driver and Unite member, said: ‘I had to be here today. Netanyahu says he’s going to take over all of Gaza. I knew this all along. It was always about land grab, never about the hostages. Trade unions have got to take action for Palestine. Arms to Israel must stop. Labour says it has stopped, but they are using semantics. Also, the RAF flights must stop. Starmer was supposed to be a human rights lawyer, well, his humanity has gone.’

Roux B, a young Bakers Union member from Bristol, said: ‘I’m outraged by the lack of humanity of the Labour government. They must realise that the people worldwide are on the side of Palestine. Stop arming Israel immediately! Cut all diplomatic ties! Workers and students must strike now across Britain and globally for Palestine.’

Joe Rock, an accountant from north London, said: ‘What’s happening is hard to believe. Trump and Starmer support genocide and must be thrown out. I’m in favour of striking 100%. It’s always been the only way.’

Claire Wormald, who was carrying the Southend Unison banner, said: ‘I’m here because of the increasing horrors in Gaza and to say to our government stop supporting genocide. Their complicity is horrendous. RAF, surveillance planes are going over Gaza feeding Israel intelligence. We can’t be silent.’

Gary Smith, Essex and South Midlands & South Central Postal CWU, said: ‘As a trade unionist, you should always be on the side of the oppressed, not the oppressor. That’s why CWU Members for Palestine will always turn out in solidarity with the people of Palestine.’

There were banners on the march from Doncaster Unison, Camden Unison, Harringey National Education Union (NEU) Essex CWU, NASUWT Friends of Palestine, RMT, University and College Union (UCU) London Region, King’s College, Imperial College and other unions.

The Workers Revolutionary Party and Young Socialists banner said: ‘End Israel’s Occupation! Recognise Palestinian State Now! Call a General Strike to Stop Arms to Israel and to Bring Down Starmer Government!’

The contingent behind the WRP/YS banner kept up constant chants of: ‘1234 Occupation No More, 5678 Israel is a Terrorist State! From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free. Stop Arming Israel, Kick Starmer Out!’

Placards on the march declared: ‘Say No to Ethnic Cleansing. Stop Arming Israel Now! Stop Starving Gaza! Keir Starmer – Child Starver! Starmer Complicit in Genocide! Starve Israel’s Economy not Gaza’s Children!’

A 71-year-old man carrying a placard saying: ‘Action for Palestine! Stop the Genocide!’ was handcuffed and surrounded by a dozen policemen.

Marchers shouted: ‘Let him go! Shame on you.’

532 arrested for supporting Palestine Action!

THE NUMBERS of opponents of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza arrested for supporting the banned group Palestine Action in Parliament Square in central London on Saturday has risen to 532.

At 1pm on Saturday afternoon hundreds of people seated on the grass in Parliament Square simultaneously unveiled handwritten signs with the message: ‘I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action,’ and police moved in, starting with the front row, comprising NHS workers and former doctors and nurses.

The first arrestees were taken into a pen in King Charles Street inside the arch that leads to the Foreign Office, for processing before being released on bail.

Others were dealt similarly in other streets leading off Whitehall. A Section 14 dispersal order was issued at 4.30pm in Whitehall for demonstrators who still remained in the area.

Retired Colonel Chris Romberg, a former British army officer, was one of those arrested.

Having worked in UK diplomatic posts near Israel, his views changed after witnessing injustices against Palestinians, comparing them to apartheid and recalling government silence on Israeli war crimes.

Wearing his military regalia, he was detained at a government building where he once worked.

He was demanding an end to the Gaza genocide, cessation of UK cooperation with Israel’s military, saying Palestine Action is not a violent group.

Speaking in Parliament Square, Shaun Naughton from Hackney, told News Line: ‘I’m sick to the teeth of what Israel is doing.

‘I’m generally a hard man but I’ve actually cried at what I’ve seen happening to the people of Gaza. I’m here today and not on the march because they don’t seem to do anything.’

Richard, who had travelled from Manchester, said: ‘This is the first protest I’ve ever been on and I think it’s the least I could do to stop what is happening to the Palestinian people.’

