Strait of Hormuz declared ‘open’ by Iranian Minister

THE Strait of Hormuz is ‘declared completely open’ for the ‘remaining period of ceasefire,’ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said yesterday.

In a statement on X, he said: ‘In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through (the) Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.’

An official said ‘the openming applies to commercial vessels, military vessels are barred as well as vessels connected to hostile states’ actions.’

US president Donald Trump responded on his Truth Social platform: ‘IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!’

‘COMPLETELY OPEN AND READY FOR BUSINESS’.

He went on: ‘BUT THE NAVAL BLOCKADE WILL REMAIN IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT AS IT PERTAINS TO IRAN, ONLY, UNTIL SUCH TIME AS OUR TRANSACTION WITH IRAN IS 100% COMPLETE.

‘THIS PROCESS SHOULD GO VERY QUICKLY IN THAT MOST OF THE POINTS ARE ALREADY NEGOTIATED. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! PRESIDENT DONALD J.TRUMP’.

Earlier, speaking in Turkey, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran will guarantee free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz if the United States accepts the realities on the ground, abandons its maximalist demands and stops violating Iran’s sovereignty.

‘As you know, the Strait of Hormuz is located in Iranian territorial waters. It is part of the Iranian territory. And it has remained open for thousands of years by Iran’s decision. Iran is an extremely determined and responsible player. We view it as very important that the strait remain open,’ he told reporters on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

However, now, according to him, ‘it is necessary to adopt new rules.’ The current situation in the region ‘requires this not only for security reasons, but also to ensure safe passage and environmental issues.’

Khatibzadeh added: ‘I assure you that the Strait of Hormuz will forever remain a strait of peace and tranquility if this war ends once and for all, and the Americans abandon their maximalist positions and accept the reality on the ground, accept fair, balanced and equitable conditions (for a full-fledged settlement).

‘That is, if they accept the fact that no one can attack another country in violation of international law, and that Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty must be respected.’