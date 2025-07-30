Stop Starving Gaza!

THE Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza reported that the Israeli occupation forces (IOF), through deliberate actions fostering chaos and starvation, have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

In a blatant act of aggression, 109 aid trucks were looted on Tuesday amidst the security turmoil that Israel is accused of systematically perpetuating.

This, the GMO says, is part of a calculated strategy to disrupt the distribution of humanitarian aid and deprive civilians of vital resources.

The GMO further confirmed that six airdrops of aid were carried out in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

However, four of these drops landed in areas under the control of the IOF or in neighbourhoods that Palestinian civilians had already been forcibly evacuated from.

These areas are highly unsafe, with civilians present at risk of direct targeting and violence, making the airdrops not only ineffective but also life-threatening for the already starving population.

The Gaza Strip requires a minimum of 600 trucks carrying aid and fuel daily to meet the most basic needs of critical sectors.

Current deliveries fall drastically short of this requirement, worsening the dire humanitarian situation.

The GMO condemned what it called ongoing crimes of chaos, starvation, and deprivation affecting 2.4 million people in Gaza, including 1.1 million children.

It highlighted the severe shortage of essential items such as baby formula, which has left countless families struggling to feed their infants.

The GMO placed full responsibility for the humanitarian disaster on Israel and the countries complicit in the ongoing genocide.

It called for the immediate reopening of crossings and the safe, organised delivery of aid, including baby formula and other critical supplies, under direct UN supervision.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), supported by the UN, has issued an urgent warning that Gaza is on the brink of a worst-case famine scenario.

Stop arms sales to Israel!

Over 200 people assembled outside the Foreign Office in Westminster yesterday to protest at the starving of children in Gaza, and calling on the British government to stop all arms sales to Israel.

There were chants of ‘Stop starving Gaza! Open up the Rafah border!’ and ‘Stop starving children!’ and ‘Stop the genocide!’

Later there were chants of ‘Stop arming Israel now!’, ‘Keir Starmer you can’t hide!’, ‘UK government you can’t hide!’ and ‘Lift the siege of Gaza now!’

Naomi Dole told News Line: ‘The statement by the British government that they will recognise the Palestinian state is insincere, they didn’t want to do it.

‘But it does show we’re having an effect. And people can see that. They’re feeling the pressure. The action won’t stop – it’s just begun. The trade unions need to take action.’

Varsha said: ‘It’s all down to the British. The colonisation began with them. I’ve been marching since the first intifada. Since the setting up of the state of Israel, they never wanted to treat the Arabs as equals. And what’s happening now is a horror show.’

Roja, also attending the picket, said: ‘It’s obvious why we’re here. People are starving every day, and the aid organised by the Israelis and Americans is a death trap. People still go because they’re desperate. We need to stop the weapons going there, and stop arresting the protesters.’

Ben Martin said: ‘We want the Foreign Office to expel the Israeli ambassador who supports the starving of children. 200,000 people have already signed a petition calling for her expulsion.

‘IJAN , the Jewish organisation have had weekly pickets to call for that.’

Evidence continues to mount that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is escalating rapidly, with one million women and girls now facing starvation.

The warning underscores the urgent need for international intervention to address the growing catastrophe.