Stop arming Israel US workers demand!

AS ISRAEL’S genocide in Gaza nears its 11th month, US workers are continuing to rally and demand that President Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris stop arming Israel.

The Biden administration just sent its 500th airlift of weapons to Israel since October 7, combined with over 100 shipments by sea; that’s nearly two arms deliveries every single day, undermining Democrat claims that they are genuinely working for a ceasefire.

One naval veteran said: ‘I am regretfully a veteran of the US Navy, and part of the reason that I’m out here today is that I fully understand that the genocide that is occurring in Palestine, the expansion of violence and death making and destruction of civil infrastructure in the West Bank, none of this could be happening without the full support of the United States military.

‘So whether it’s the direct shipments of weapons, whether it’s a diplomatic cover, whether it’s the huge amount of the US fleet that is currently deployed around Israel to be able to defend Israel against the repercussions that they would otherwise be facing for the genocide that they’re conducting, this is all happening because of US actions.

Over 15,000 people held a historic protest against the Democratic Party on the opening day of their National Convention.

The protest was held on the National Labour Day holiday, and it was the first demonstration since Palestinian Americans spearheaded massive rallies against the Democratic National Convention.

Vice President Kamala Harris, recently installed as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in this November’s election, has made it clear that she unconditionally supports Israel.

‘I don’t think Kamala Harris, if she wins and becomes the President of the United States, will do any good for the Palestinians or the Middle East; she will work in favour of Israel.

‘In 2020 when Biden was running for president, he promised a lot of things to the Arab and Palestinian peoples…’

A report says the US has armed the Israeli regime with more than 25,000 bombs and missiles since October 7, 2023, when Tel Aviv began a genocidal war on Gaza.

US Arms shipments have allowed Israel to murder over 40,000 Palestinians and render Gaza uninhabitable.

However, there are increasing admissions by senior American officials and top US media outlets that Israel has not come close to defeating Hamas.

A retired Israeli general, Yitzhak Brik, recently wrote in Israel’s Haaretz newspaper that the invasion is so unsuccessful that ‘If the war of attrition against Hamas and Hezbollah continues, Israel will collapse within no more than a year’.