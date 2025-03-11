‘IT IS high time to make it clear to London that its efforts to ignite a conflict are doomed to failure,’ the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement yesterday.

‘Today, just like it was on the eve of the two world wars of the last century, London acts as the main “instigator” of global conflict.

‘Meanwhile, the British themselves obviously hope to wait it out in their island.

‘It is time to lure them out and send “Perfidious Albion” and its elites a message with all clarity: you are not going to make it,’ it said, continuing:

‘According to the information received by the SVR, the British leadership sees a threat to its interests in the promotion of dialogue between the US and Russia to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

‘London fears that this could lead to a failure of the British strategy “to contain” Moscow, the central part of which is control of Ukraine.

‘Its possible loss, according to British estimates, would undermine plans to create a Russophobic “belt of limitrophe states” in Europe and organise Russia’s maritime “blockade”.’

The statement went on: ‘London is extremely irritated by the fact that (US President) Donald Trump “dialogues with Russia as a superpower and shows disregard to close allies”.

‘(UK Prime Minister Keir) Starmer was stung by the US President’s “provocative question” during the joint press-conference about the “ability of the British nation to confront the Russians alone”.

‘Following the Prime Minister’s visit to the United States, Downing Street concluded that “true friends” were de facto kicking the British to the curb of the process of reformatting European and global security.’

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service, in the current environment: ‘The British authorities consider it an “urgent priority” to undermine “peacekeeping” efforts of the new US administration on the Ukrainian track.

‘The media and specialised NGOs are tasked with demonising Trump, portraying him as “a man with a poor peacekeeping record and susceptible to Kremlin manipulation”,’ the statement read.

Another example cited by the SVR is that ‘Starmer’s Cabinet bends over backwards to strengthen the sustainability of the Kiev regime in the face of growing pressure from Washington.

‘Loud promises are coming from London to send rockets, troops and aviation to Ukraine, no matter what it costs the UK economy which is in a deep recession.

‘Nevertheless, behind the scenes, British politicians admit that all these intentions may be “much ado about nothing” since without continued US support they are unrealisable,’ the SVR stressed.

Yesterday, Russia expelled two British diplomats on suspicion of carrying out espionage activities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation ordered the two men connected to the British embassy to leave the country within two weeks.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said they were involved in ‘intelligence and subversive activities. Counter-intelligence work had revealed an undeclared British intelligence presence under the cover of the national embassy,’ the FSB said.