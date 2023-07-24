Starmer right-wing move causing ‘chaos’ in Labour Party – warns Unite

THE THREE-DAY Labour Policy Forum (LPF) held in Nottingham over the weekend was ‘chaotic’, Unite said yesterday, with the Starmer party leadership seeking to out-Tory the Tories.

The LPF brought together representatives of the shadow cabinet, rank and file party members from Labour Party constituency branches and Labour-affiliated trade unions.

It had been presented as part of the process of drawing up a manifesto for the next election, but policy votes and amendments were blocked by the Starmer leadership.

Many attending demanded Labour renew its commitment on early years education by pledging the introduction of free school meals for all primary-age children, and lifting the two-child limit on benefit payments.

However, the country’s largest trade union and the Labour Party’s biggest financial backer, Unite, ‘refused to give its backing to an important Labour document for government at the National Policy Forum’.

It insisted: ‘Unite was unable to back the document in full as it clearly crossed the union’s red lines.

‘This included around workers’ rights in collective bargaining – an area which needs root and branch change, not just tinkering around the edges – as well as workers’ access to unions and a weakening of language around zero hours contracts.

‘The process in Nottingham was chaotic with an attempt to push through changes to the policy document without first sharing them with conference participants, including Unite.

‘As in any negotiation, you simply don’t sign up to something without all the detail and understanding of the impact it will have on our members and workers more widely.

‘As the general election draws nearer Keir Starmer has to prove Labour will deliver for workers and we need clear policies on this.’

Shopworkers union USDAW agreed, saying that it had seen its hopes of changes to the benefits system dashed at the LPF.

The campaign group Momentum stated: ‘Trade unions and party members brought amendments on urgent, popular policies like a £15 minimum wage, strengthened workers’ rights and free school meals.

‘But the leadership’s fiscal conservatism put paid to any hope for the bold, transformative policies we need.

‘Worse, Starmer’s steadfast refusal to commit to scrap heinous Tory policies like the two-child cap and anti-protest laws means that an undemocratic and unequal status quo risks being left in place under a Labour government. Britain deserves better.’

A Labour spokesman said: ‘There are no unfunded spending commitments in the document. It was another proof point that shows that Keir Starmer has changed the Labour Party and is ready to change the country in government, built on the rock of economic responsibility and strong fiscal rules.’