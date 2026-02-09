Starmer aide McSweeney quits – who’s next?

LABOUR leader and PM Keir Starmer’s position was further weakened yesterday as his Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney was forced to quit amidst the Epstein scandal which is engulfing the ruling classes on both sides of the Atlantic.

McSweeney, who was closely identified with the appointment of Lord Mandelson as UK Ambassador to Washington last year, has been Starmer’s senior ally since he first became an MP and worked to overthrow the previous Corbyn leadership of the Labour Party.

In an attempt to take the heat off Starmer, McSweeney acknowledged in his resignation statement yesterday how central he had been to his appointment of Mandelson.

McSweeney said: ‘After careful reflection, I have decided to resign from the government.

‘The decision to appoint Peter Mandelson was wrong. He has damaged our party, our country and trust in politics itself.

‘When asked, I advised the Prime Minister to make that appointment and I take full responsibility for that advice. In public life responsibility must be owned when it matters most, not just when it is most convenient. In the circumstances, the only honourable course is to step aside.

‘This has not been an easy decision. Much has been written and said about me over the years, but my motivations have always been simple: I have worked every day to elect and support a government that puts the lives of ordinary people first and leads us to a better future for our great country.

‘Only a Labour government will do that. I leave with pride in all we have achieved mixed with regret at the circumstances of my departure, but I have always believed there are moments when you must accept your responsibility and step aside for the bigger cause.

‘As I leave I have two further reflections: ‘Firstly, and most importantly, we must remember the women and girls whose lives were ruined by Jeffrey Epstein and whose voices went unheard for far too long.

‘Secondly, while I did not oversee the due diligence and vetting process, I believe that process must now be fundamentally overhauled. This cannot simply be a gesture but a safeguard for the future.

‘I remain fully supportive of the Prime Minister. He is working every day to rebuild trust, restore standards and serve the country. I will continue to back that mission in whatever way I can. It has been the honour of my life to serve.’

Starmer responded: ‘It’s been an honour working with Morgan McSweeney for many years.

‘He turned our party around after one of its worst ever defeats and played a central role running our election campaign.

‘It is largely thanks to his dedication, loyalty and leadership that we won a landslide majority and have the chance to change the country.

‘Having worked closely with Morgan in opposition and in government, I have seen every day his commitment to the Labour Party and to our country. Our party and I owe him a debt of gratitude, and I thank him for his service.’

Labour MP John McDonnell said: ‘Morgan McSweeney’s resignation is the right measure but let’s remember the old adage – advisers advise but ministers decide.’

Labour MP Richard Burgon said: ‘There’s a lot to do to rid the party of this nasty factionalism that has left Labour so unpopular with the public.’

Prior to McSweeney’s resignation, Steve Wright, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, demanded Starmer must go now, telling BBC Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: ‘I don’t think we can wait until local elections in May. Everybody’s thinking it.’