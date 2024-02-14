South Africa warns Israel over genocide

SOUTH AFRICA filed an ‘urgent request’ at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over Israel’s planned ground invasion of the city of Rafah yesterday.

The South African government urgently appealed to the ICJ to assess Israel’s recent declaration to expand its military presence in Rafah, which is the last refuge for surviving people in Gaza.

South Africa’s office of the presidency said it was ‘gravely concerned that the unprecedented military offensive against Rafah, as announced by Israel, has already led to and will result in further large-scale killing, harm and destruction.’

The statement added: ‘This would be in a serious and irreparable breach of the Genocide Convention and of the Court’s Order of 26 January 2024.’

International pressure is growing on Israel to hold back on threats to invade Rafah in the far south of Gaza as the death toll from airstrikes rises.

Last month, the ICJ ordered Israel to take all measures to prevent its troops from committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, in a case brought by South Africa.

Israel was also ordered to immediately ensure that Palestinians have access to basic services and humanitarian assistance.

In a landmark judgment, the ICJ determined that it was ‘plausible’ that Israel has committed acts that violate the Genocide Convention.

The United States Senate has passed a $95bn bill with aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

The long-delayed measure won approval from the upper house of Congress early yesterday.

The legislation will now head to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where its chances of becoming law are slim.

The bill has been delayed for months, but a bipartisan push helped it pass in an all-night session in the Democrat-controlled Senate. The vote saw 22 Republicans voting with Democrats to pass the package 70-29.