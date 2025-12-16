Snaresbrook Crown Court protest

MORE than 50 supporters of Waseem Yousaf demonstrated outside Snaresbrook Crown Court in east London yesterday morning as he faced the first day of a trial accused of ‘assaulting police officers’ when he was arrested on a pro-Palestine demonstration in London on 12th July 2024. He denies the charges.

Supporters of Yousaf chanted outside the court: ‘Free, Free Palestine! CPS pick a side, Justice or Genocide! CPS Shame on You, Your hands are bloody too.’

Before the trial opened, Yousef told News Line: ‘I am back here at Snaresbrook Crown Court today to answer charges for assaulting police officers, which I categorically deny.

‘The truth is the Met Police were not happy with me for waving a Palestinian flag. This is a classic case of state repression and police brutality.’

Meh Reen, a supporter of Yousaf from east London, said: ‘What’s happening in this country is taking a dangerous turn. The courts and the police are corrupt as we can see today.

‘Instead of protecting the public they are protecting the corporations. That’s why we need to stand together as people.’

Sten Butt, who had come from the West Midlands to support Yousaf, said: ‘The reason we are here today is because the police and the Zionist entity are working together to attack the Palestinian campaign in this country.

‘Yousef represents all of us here. We are a threat to Zionism. They want to break and criminalise us simply because we are against genocide.’