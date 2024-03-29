‘SLEEPING at night in Gaza is like lying in a coffin,’ said the UNICEF spokesperson, James Elder.

While addressing the UN from Rafah on Tuesday, Elder added that adolescents and teenage girls say they ‘hope to be killed’ to ‘end their nightmare’.

The Palestinian death toll from Israel’s deadly offensive against the Gaza Strip since October 7th, 2023, has now soared to 32,552, medical sources confirmed yesterday.

Sources added that at least 74,980 others have also been injured in the onslaught.

At least 62 people were killed and 91 others were injured in Israeli attacks that took place in the last 24 hours, they added.

Many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are still unable to reach them.

Dozens of civilians were killed and many others wounded in a series of Israeli bombardments of several neighbourhoods in Gaza City yesterday.

Local sources reported that six civilians waiting for humanitarian aid were killed after being targeted by Israeli bullets and artillery shells in the Gaza Industrial Zone, east of Gaza City.

Simultaneously, Israeli occupation warplanes bombed the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex and the nearby houses, resulting in the killing of several civilians and causing the injury of dozens of others.

Ambulance and civil defence crews said that many people are still alive under the rubble of the bombed houses.

The bodies of the dead are still scattering in the streets some of them decomposing, as Israel continues its military siege of al-Shifa Medical Complex and the Rimal neighbourhood.

The occupation artillery launched violent shelling, targeting four houses in Al-Shati refugee camp and al-Muznar residential building, killing many persons.

The occupation tanks also targeted two houses in the Al-Nasr neighbourhood, a third in the Al-Shujaiya neighbourhood and others in the Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood east of Gaza City.

The occupation aircraft further bombed an electrical appliances centre in Jabalia camp, causing it to catch fire.

Medical sources said that 12 patients died due to malnutrition and the lack of treatment inside the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City during the ongoing Israeli military siege of the complex for 11 days.

