Six Palestinians killed overnight in Israeli drone strikes

AT LEAST six Palestinians were killed overnight into Friday in Israeli drone strikes on police posts in central and southern Gaza, as Israel continued its genocidal military campaign.

Medics at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis said four bodies and several wounded people arrived after a strike on a police checkpoint at the al-Maslakh intersection in al-Mawasi, an area outside Israeli military control.

Some of the injured were reported to be in critical condition.

A separate drone attack at the entrance to the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza killed two more Palestinians and wounded others.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the escalating attacks demonstrated ‘the Zionist occupation’s blatant disregard for the efforts of mediators, and its complete disregard for the Peace Council and its role’.

He added that Israel was continuing a ‘war of extermination against the Palestinian people’, warning that ‘the talk of the guarantor states about stopping the war lacks any real substance on the ground’.

Reporting from Gaza City, journalist Tareq Abu Azzoum said: ‘It has been a bloody night. Israeli forces carried out a series of deadly air strikes, this time primarily focusing on police checkpoints … in particular in … Khan Younis and Bureij refugee camp.’

Movement through the Rafah crossing remains tightly restricted.

Gaza authorities said 50 Palestinians travelled into Egypt on Thursday, including 13 patients seeking treatment and 37 companions, while 41 people returned.

Hundreds of thousands remain dependent on evacuation for urgent medical care.

Aid access also remains far below humanitarian requirements. Only 286 trucks entered Gaza on Thursday, including 112 carrying aid, well short of the 600 daily deliveries needed for a population facing hunger during Ramadan under Israel’s blockade.

At the same time, Israel has ordered 37 humanitarian organisations to hand over personal data on Palestinian staff by Sunday or halt operations.

Seventeen international NGOs, including Doctors Without Borders and Oxfam, have challenged the order in Israel’s Supreme Court, warning it could force them to suspend work entirely.

Oxfam said the consequences would be immediate. ‘The effect would be immediate, extending well beyond individual organisations to the wider humanitarian system,’ the organisation said, adding that families in Gaza remain reliant on external assistance amid continued restrictions on aid and renewed strikes in densely populated areas.