Scores of Labour MPs are ditching Starmer!

THE NUMBER of Labour MPs calling for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to quit stood at 87 by late yesterday afternoon, including four ministers.

Allies of Health Secretary Wes Streeting were apparently trying to gather the required 81 supporters to launch a challenge to Starmer.

Yesterday morning’s weekly Cabinet meeting in Downing Street ended with Starmer loyalists coming out and crossing the road to speak to the the press.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed and Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden told journalists they were continuing to back Sir Keir

Foreign Office Minister Jenny Chapman, another Starmer ally, acknowledged a ‘discussion is taking place’ over his leadership, but said no minister had challenged him at the cabinet table

Streeting came out later, having reportedly stayed behind because he wanted to speak to Starmer after the cabinet meeting, but he was rebuffed.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham was reported to have taken a train down from Manchester to London, where he is said to be discussing his bid with supporters.

More than 100 Labour MPs signed a statement backing Starmer, saying: ‘Last week we had a devastatingly tough set of election results. It shows we have a hard job ahead to win back trust from the electorate.

‘That job needs to start today – with all of us working together to deliver the change the country needs… focus on that. This is no time for a leadership contest.’

The King’s Speech and the Opening of Parliament takes place this morning, with the monarch sitting on a throne in the House of Lords and reading out the government’s planned new laws for the next parliamentary session and beyond.

Afterwards, MPs debate its contents – normally for about six days.

However, the BBC pointed out yesterday: ‘Starmer can’t currently be certain of his political future over the next few hours let alone the duration of those bills that his government will read out via the monarch

tomorrow.’