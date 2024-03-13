Scores more killed in Gaza waiting for aid!

MASSIVE aerial and artillery strikes pounded neighbourhoods, homes, shelters and aid convoys yesterday, killing scores of civilians, mostly children and women, as the US-UK-backed Israeli genocidal war on Gaza reached its 158th day.

Seven members of the as-Saqqa family were killed in al-Zeitoun neighbourhood, including five children, with six others injured when the Israeli army bombed their house.

Two fishermen were killed after Israeli gunboats attacked them as they were fishing off the shores of al-Nuseirat refugee camp.

Bodies of 11 civilians were retrieved from a bombed house in al-Qarara town in the northeast of Khan Yunis.

In central Gaza, an Israeli warplane bombed the house belonging to the family of Abu Sinjar in Deir al-Balah.

The Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza reported yesterday that since since the ‘flour massacre’, on February 29, the Israeli occupation army has killed another 400 citizens and injured 1,300 others as they were waiting for aid delivery in southern Gaza.

‘The occupation insists on targeting those searching for food for their hungry children and persists in its starvation campaign against our people especially in the northern Gaza Strip where the citizens suffer from real famine amid a complete lack of the most basic materials and commodities and a noticeable scarcity of aid,’ GMO said in a statement yesterday.

GMO said that yesterday morning the Israeli occupation army attacked aid seekers at al-Kuwait junction in Gaza City, killing and injuring dozens of them.

On Monday night, nine citizens were killed and at least 38 others injured in an Israeli attack as they were waiting for aid trucks in the same area.

The health ministry in Gaza said yesterday that the Israeli occupation army has committed eight massacres in different areas of the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, killing at least 72 civilians and injuring over 129 others, while a large number of victims are still under the rubble of bombed buildings or lying on roads.

In a statement, the health ministry added that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli bombardments and shooting attacks, which started on October 7th, has climbed to 31,184 and the number of the wounded surged to 72,889.