‘SAVE London Met – 120 Jobs at Risk!’ was the call from a mass rally of workers and students outside the Holloway Road site of London Metropolitcan university in Islington, north London yesterday.

University and College Union (UCU) members and students are determined to defend the jobs and defeat the vicious attack on the university which is well known for its provision of high quality education to working class students.

The UCU is holding two more rallies at the London Met City Campus in Shoreditch, east London at 9-10am & 1-2pm today and then coming back for another rally at the Holloway campus at 9am next Monday.

Christina Paine, London Met UCU branch chair, told News Line at yesterday’s rally: ‘We had 120 redundancies announced on 8th January. It was a complete shock with no consultation.

‘In fact, we were told last November that the accounts were fine and that we were sustainable.

‘Our students are local with complex needs. These proposals (vital student support including mentoring and whole subjects including Sociology and Housing being scrapped) risk long-term damage to the university.’

‘These proposals to dismantle teaching are wrong, universities need teachers.

‘A meeting with our Vice Chancellor was requested but was refused but we’re open to negotiations. Basic information hasn’t been shared with us.

‘This is a working class university. The union has four demands:

‘1, halt the redundancy process and consult with unions;

‘2, no compulsory redundancies;

‘3, enhanced voluntary severance scheme;

‘4, an open meeting with our Vice Chancellor (very important)!’

Fatima Salim, aged 25, told News Line: ‘I’m a student at London Met and I’m very sad. There shouldn’t be budget cuts. In fact they should get more money.

‘We should all get rid of this government. They’re not doing anything for anyone.

‘The whole country should come out especially the youth against this government.’

Fatima’s friend, Tatiana, joined in, saying: ‘In fact, we pay £10,000 for our education, so it shouldn’t be our teachers’ jobs at risk. Who are we if we don’t have the teachers?’