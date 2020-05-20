Rolls Royce jobs massacre! – Unite calls for National Recovery Council with Tories

THE UNITE trade union has responded to the news that Rolls Royce is to cut 9,000 jobs globally, 3,375 of them in the UK, by the end of 2020 with more to come in 2021.

Unite assistant general secretary for manufacturing Steve Turner said: ‘The news that Rolls Royce is preparing to throw thousands of skilled, loyal, world class workers, their families and communities under the bus during the worst public health crisis since 1918 is shameful opportunism.

‘This company has accepted public money to furlough thousands of workers.

‘Unite and Britain’s taxpayers deserve a more responsible approach to a national emergency. We call upon Rolls Royce to step back from the brink and work with us on a better way through this crisis.’

Unite is concerned that Rolls Royce will do as it has done in the past and have the majority of its planned job cuts fall upon the UK.

Turner continued: ‘In recent weeks, thousands of skilled jobs have gone and we are seriously concerned that we are going back to the dark days of the 1980s when businesses ran away from their responsibilities to workers who were the basis of their success.

‘Actions then condemned hundreds of thousands to unemployment and our status as a major manufacturing nation was destroyed. Our country became a divided and depleted place as a result. We appeal to government and employers, do not repeat the mistakes of the past.

‘Our members at Rolls Royce, fearful and anxious already in the face of a pandemic, will be shocked and distressed by this news.

‘We will leave no stone unturned in our fight to protect skilled jobs and the backbone of our manufacturing sector.

‘We will be meeting with the company over the coming days to convince them to take a different approach, and pressing the government to step up to the plate to protect our manufacturing base.

‘This is no time for the government to sit on the sidelines. UK manufacturing has shown that it can adapt quickly to the needs of the nation, working around the clock to produce the kit needed to protect the sick and key workers during this national crisis. Do not let this incredible national resource go to the wall.

‘I repeat my calls to government: we urgently need you to work with unions and industry on a programme to take industry through the next phase of this crisis.

‘Establish a National Council for Recovery and work with us, sending a clear signal that there is a strategy to reposition UK Plc and build Britain out of this dreadful situation.’

Dave Wiltshire, secretary of the All Trades Unions Alliance, told News Line: ‘Establishing a National Recovery Council with the bosses and the Tories and right wing Labourites will not save a single job. The only way forward is for Unite and the TUC to order the occupation of Rolls Royce and all the factories to keep them open, and call a general strike to bring down the Tories and bring in a workers government and a socialist planned economy.’