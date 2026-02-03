Reopening Rafah ‘a significant achievement’ – let all medical evacuees out now!

HAMAS has hailed yesterday’s reopening of the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza as a significant achievement for the Palestinian resistance.

However, the Gaza Ministry of Health said yesterday afternoon that no patient had been allowed to travel through the Rafah Crossing out of Gaza so far.

The first group of Palestinians re-entered Gaza yesterday morning under strict Israeli security oversight and coordination with Egypt, as well as supervision by the European Union.

Dr Mohammed Abu Salmiya, director of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, said: ‘We were informed that today only five patients will be allowed to exit with two companions through the Rafah crossing.

‘We want clear mechanisms for the exit of patients and the injured from Gaza for treatment.’

Health authorities say at least 1,268 people have died in Gaza while waiting for medical transfer after Rafah was closed by Israel in 2024 and warn that number will rise soon unless more Palestinians are allowed to exit immediately.

Hundreds of ambulances are queued up on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border preparing to receive medical evacuees from Gaza, with 150 hospitals and 300 ambulances prepared to receive Palestinian patients and 12,000 doctors, plus 30 rapid deployment teams allocated to work with the sick and wounded.

‘The Rafah crossing is a lifeline,’ said Mohammed Nassir, a Palestinian who had his leg amputated after being wounding during an Israeli attack early in the war. ‘I need to undergo surgery that is unavailable in Gaza but can be performed abroad.’

Dr Abu Salmiya said there are 20,000 patients in the Palestinian territory, including 4,500 children, in urgent need of medical evacuation.

‘While Israel agreed to allow 50 patients out of Gaza for healthcare daily, today authorities only let five people through to Egypt, he said.

‘The reason the mass evacuations are needed is because Israel’s military ‘entirely destroyed’ Gaza’s health system,’ he said.

‘Hospitals are working at the minimum of medical supplies and personnel.

‘Israel continues to deny the entry of supplies, ambulances, and volunteer doctors. We are unable to treat patients here and preventing their exit is a death warrant issued against them.

‘It’s premeditated murder designed by the Israeli occupation forces.’

Abudallah Abu Sobih, 17, a kidney patient waiting to be evacuated from Gaza who has come to Nasser Hospital to find out how he can be evacuated for treatment abroad, said: ‘I’m here today because I have a rare disorder called Nutcracker syndrome with a stent in my renal vein.

‘With the war going on and no medical resources my condition got worse and now I developed severe complications. I urgently need surgery. I also need details about travel arrangements since the Health Ministry reached out to me about five days ago. I really hope my name gets listed and cleared soon.’