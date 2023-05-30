Railworkers strike for pay! – no rise since 2016

ASLEF and RMT railworkers are striking again this week in defence of their jobs, their working conditions, their pensions and pay.

Aslef train drivers are striking across the country today and on Saturday, while RMT members are striking on Friday 2 June, involving 20,000 catering, station staff and train managers working for 14 companies throughout the country.

Ahead of today’s strike action, Aslef General Secretary, Mark Whelan said train drivers working across 16 rail companies have not had a pay rise since 2016.

Whelan said: ‘Our executive committee met and rejected a risible proposal we received from the RDG (Rail Delivery Group).

‘The proposal – of just four per cent – was clearly not designed to be accepted as inflation is still running north of 10 per cent and our members at these companies have not had an increase for four years.

‘The RDG, in turn, rejected our proposals to modernise Britain’s railways and help them run more efficiently, for passengers and for businesses, in the 21st century.’

Meanwhile, 90 per cent of RMT members voted for strike action earlier this month, renewing the union’s mandate for industrial action for another six months.

RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch, said: ‘The government is once again not allowing the Rail Delivery Group to make an improved offer that we can consider.

‘Therefore, we have to pursue our industrial campaign to win a negotiated settlement on jobs, pay and conditions.

‘Ministers cannot just wish this dispute away. They underestimate the strength of feeling of our members, who have just given us a new six-month strike mandate, continue to support the campaign and the action and are determined to see this through until we get an acceptable resolution.’