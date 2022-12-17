Rail & Busworkers Support Call For A General Strike

RAIL and bus workers are supporting the call for the TUC to call a general strike to bring down the Tories.

On the picket line at Euston station, northwest London, RMT member John told News Line: ‘We’re fighting to keep our jobs.

‘The rail franchises and the government are planning to close our ticket offices.

‘That threatens thousands of jobs. The result will mean people needing assistance to get the right ticket will be affected, there won’t be any service.

‘We need the support of other unions just as we will be supporting other unions in return.

‘We need a general strike to get everybody the terms and conditions and pay they need.

‘We need a government for the workers.’

Meanwhile the leader of the RMT rail union has said that both sides involved in the long-running dispute over pay and jobs need to ‘work together’.

Mick Lynch says he wants to have a ‘serious dialogue’ to resolve the rail dispute

The RMT is involved in two sets of negotiations.

One is with Network Rail, where the RMT represents around 20,000 signallers and maintenance workers. The other is with the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), where it represents about 20,000 workers at 14 train companies.

Lynch also hit out at claims from rail company bosses that changes to working conditions and schedules would not compromise staff safety.

‘At the moment we have planned preventative maintenance which ensures we have a safe regime. They’re going to move to risk-based maintenance which means 50% of the current level of inspections and maintenance work will be cut.’

‘So there’ll be half the work getting done compared to previously and we believe that compromises safety.’

He suggested that more night shifts being required for workers would also have a bad impact on their wellbeing.

On the RMT picket line outside Surbiton Station in south west London, Beverley Jones said: ‘We’ve got to win. They want to change our jobs so that they can cut our conditions and make people work weekends when they are not due to.

‘Everyone is coming out on strike now and we need the TUC to call a general strike.’

RMT rep Hayley Bouchard said: ‘Nurses coming out for the first time in their history is indicative of what is going on.

‘The government is trying to smash the unions but we are not backing down.

‘Up the workers!’

THERE was a powerful picket of striking Unite members outside Fulwell garage in Twickenham yesterday, fighting against the low pay of the Abellio bus privateer.

Unite member Sean Perry told News Line: ‘We’re on strike for fair pay. We’re one of the lowest paid garages in London. We’re on £15.22 and we’re after £18.50.

We’re on strike again tomorrow and picketing 4am-4pm, then Xmas Eve and 26, 27 and 31st December.

We’re solid at all Abellio depots and we support the nurses. They go above and beyond and they get raw treatment.

‘I support a general strike and I believe it’s going that way. There are crises all over the country with the cost of living and interest rates going up – it’s all coming to a head.’

Unite member James Belshaw said: ‘Everyone is entitled to better pay. The cost of living has gone up and everyone is being squeezed left, right and centre.

‘A general strike is the only answer – working people should stand together.’

Unite member Chris O’Connell said: ‘The nurses must be paid more. Everyone should come out now, all stick together.

‘Our strike has got stronger and stronger since it started in November. We’ve all had enough, we want the same pay levels as the other garages.’