Queen’s Hospital workers are striking for fair pay

THERE was a lively well attended picket line at Queen’s Hospital Romford yesterday.

A number of issues have brought the Unite union membership of the pathology staff out on strike for this week.

Queens has a full pathology department covering haematology, blood transfusion, biochemistry, microbiology and histology, employing over 200 staff.

Regional officer of Unite, Seyata Virdee, said: ‘Up till now the Chief Executive has not made us an offer on the changes they want to make. We are insisting that the hospital management consult with us and that the new proposals come before the Unite reps.’

A fellow worker said: ‘They want to cut our earnings and introduce a system without pay protection. We need to go back to the original pay protection.’

Glen, a biomedical scientist, said: ‘We’re striking here today because we feel that management are treating staff unfairly. We feel that we’re entitled to fair pay and fair treatment.

‘There’s a lot of bullying happening in the workplace and it’s making staff unhappy. This working environment is not suitable for working and training.

‘We want our grievances to be addressed.’

Ugo said: ‘We’re striking this week for so many things. We’re short of staff. There’s been a freeze on recruitment.

‘There’s also been discrimination, and unfair treatment which has been swept under the carpet. There’s a lot of red tape and excuses. Some people have resigned because they found the environment so toxic.’

Vince Passville, the Unite regional rep, congratulated the pickets. He said: ‘We’re right on the cusp now, they’re starting to capitulate.

‘We need to stay strong and solid. We understand that in the profession you’re in, it can be difficult. If we can stay solid now for 24 hours, maybe 48 hours, I believe they’re going to come to Unite to try and settle this.

‘When that happens that will be a massive high. Unite the union London and East are fully behind you. There is full support from the regional committee.

‘Great, round of applause to you, Keep going.’

There were chants of: ‘One two three four, we won’t take it any more!’ and ‘Union busting is disgusting!’