Qesser Zuhrah Released On Bail

PALESTINE campaigner Qesser Zuhrah was released on bail yesterday from Westminster Magistrates Court after being arrested on Monday morning at 6.20am for posting on Instagram ‘Take Direct Action’.

Speaking outside court, Qesser said: ‘I’m not the same girl they arrested nearly two years ago. I’m not that 19-year-old anymore.

‘This time my back was straightened because I knew their cruelty. I know what could come of this and I also knew my strength to face it whatever would come.

‘But the playbook is the same, we came out not even a month and a half ago.

‘What is that playbook? The same playbook that has re-detained over 100 Palestinian prisoners that were released in the ceasefire deals.

‘They have been re-detained and they’re going back to dungeons where the death sentence is now legalised.

‘They’re trying to replicate here. Britain is the origin and now they’re learning from Israel and it’s disgusting.

‘But, as difficult as our struggle can be here and as difficult as resistance can be here and as much as we have had to sacrifice, our Palestinian prisoners are the ones that need all of our eyes, all of our attention and all of our efforts.

‘They need us to resist for them. They are going back to face potential death penalty, to face execution.

‘My next court date for this stupid case will be on 17 April which is Palestinian Prisoners Day. What a coincidence!

‘On that day we honour them by understanding that as prisoners, we are one body and we have yet to liberate an entire body of prisoners from Palestine, to the UK.

‘To our Palestinian prisoners, we’re part of your body. We learn from your struggle and we promise to resist. We promise to sacrifice. We promise not to be scared. We promise to not back down no matter what they do. Allah is with you and Allah is with us.

‘We will resist with everything inside us and we will liberate us all and we will liberate you guys and we’ll bring down the Zionist dungeons.’