THOUSANDS of postal workers have voted in favour of more strikes in the long-running dispute over pay.

More than 95% of staff who voted in the ballot wanted strike action, said the Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents more than 110,000 postal workers at Royal Mail.

A spokesperson from Royal Mail said it was ‘disappointed’ at the vote result.

Workers held strikes over Christmas and the new vote gives the union a six-month mandate for strike action.

Royal Mail has offered a pay deal it says is worth up to 9% over 18 months – but the CWU wants more given the rate at which prices are rising.

The union is now urging Royal Mail bosses to ‘take stock’ and change course in their negotiations.

The CWU objects to proposed changes to working conditions, including changes to Sunday working.

In a ballot announced on Thursday 16th February, the union – which represents Royal Mail Group workers – voted by 95.9% on a 77.3% turnout to take further strike action.

This makes this vote the biggest mandate for strike action since the implementation of the 2016 Trade Union Act.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: ‘After two national ballots, 18 days of action, constant management intimidation and scores of unjust disciplinary cases against their colleagues, postal workers have shown their dignity and determination once again.

‘This vote is an historic testament to CWU members across the country who have stood firm against the most severe attacks faced by any set of workers since the miners.

‘It is proof that postal workers will not accept their livelihoods being destroyed so that a few at the top can generate serious profits at their expense.

‘It is proof that workers loyal to an historic institution like Royal Mail will not accept it being turned into an Uber-style, bog-standard gig economy employer. It is proof that for Royal Mail to begin functioning normally again, there needs to be a change in negotiating approach from its leadership that recognises the depth of feeling from the workforce that make their company.

‘These people will never be bullied, intimidated or harassed into submission, and this result is a concrete demonstration of that spirit.

‘I urge responsible voices in Royal Mail’s leadership to take stock of what has happened today.’