Polio Epidemic In Gaza

GAZA’S Health Ministry has declared a polio epidemic, blaming Israel’s genocidal military offensive for the spread of the deadly virus.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said the situation ‘poses a health threat to the residents of Gaza and neighbouring countries,’ calling the epidemic a ‘setback’ to the global polio eradication programme.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that it will send one million polio vaccines to Gaza after the highly infectious disease was detected in wastewater and sewage.

Margaret Harris, a spokeswoman for the WHO, said: ‘Wars have eliminated past efforts made to eradicate polio. We were on the point of eliminating it, but with conflicts breaking out around the world, all that work, all those millions of dollars, have been wasted and we have just gone backwards.

‘Most of polio, 75 per cent, may well be asymptomatic, like many viruses. The problem is that if you are one of those getting a severe form you could be paralysed for life or you can die. We need a ceasefire to get children vaccinated.’

The Gaza-based Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights warned: ‘To prevent thousands of deaths, the international community must ensure Israel immediately ends its genocide, including the weaponisation of water and sanitation facilities.’

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said its health centres and shelters in Gaza have already recorded nearly 40,000 hepatitis cases since Israel’s war on Gaza started.

It said: ‘Desperate sanitary conditions facilitate the spread of diseases including Hepatitis A.’

The Palestine Red Crescent Society shared a video showing its medical teams and volunteers reopening its branch in Jabalia, northern Gaza, after it was bombed by Israel.

‘They are attempting to resume the society’s services there and alleviate the suffering of the citizens,’ it said.

The United Nations Development Programme has announced. that it has concluded that the waste management system in Gaza is no longer functioning.

In its latest report this week, it said: ‘There is no access to major landfills and waste is accumulating at more than 140 temporary dumping sites, which causes serious health and environmental risks including a spike in diarrhoeal illness and in acute respiratory infections.’

Since October 7th last year, it noted: ‘There have been the following recorded cases, although the statistics are likely far higher:

‘

Nearly 1 million cases of acute respiratory infections;

‘

575,000 cases of acute watery diarrhoea;

‘• More than 100,000 cases of jaundice.’