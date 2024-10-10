Pm Starmer Meets With Zelensky In Downing St

PM KEIR Starmer yesterday met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Downing Street as Zelensky continues his diplomatic efforts to secure European backing for the Ukrainian war effort against Russia.

The meeting came as the war with Russia enters its third winter, with the looming threat of US support waning should Donald Trump, who is less supportive of Ukraine, win the upcoming presidential election.

Zelensky, who was greeted with a red carpet reception at No 10, expressed his gratitude to the UK which has continued to provide military aid and funding, saying: ‘Thanks to the UK people, the people of your great country, for your strength in us from the very beginning of the war.’

He announced that he would share the details of his ‘victory plan’ during the meeting, a strategy outlining the next phase of Ukraine’s efforts to repel Russian forces.

Starmer reaffirmed his government’s support, declaring: ‘It is very important we’re able to show our continued commitment to support Ukraine.

‘This is such an important fight for you and for us as well.’

The meeting was also attended by key figures, including the head of the British armed forces, the defence secretary, and the prime minister’s senior national security adviser.

Mark Rutte, the newly appointed head of NATO, joined the discussions and claimed: ‘These talks are about Ukraine but also about the defence of the West and how we stay safe.’

Rutte’s involvement comes at a time when Ukraine has been frustrated in its requests to strike Russian military logistics deep within Russian territory using Storm Shadow missiles.

The US has so far blocked the use of these missiles inside Russia, and Ukraine hopes to gain approval for such measures at a future summit in Ramstein, Germany.

However, this summit has been postponed due to Joe Biden’s involvement in overseeing the emergency response to Hurricane Milton, which has caused widespread destruction in Florida.

In recent weeks, Russia has made strategic gains on the battlefield, adding urgency to Zelensky’s push for continued Western military support.

He is acutely aware that, should Trump return to the White House, US aid to Ukraine could diminish, increasing the burden on European nations such as the UK.

Despite its own economic struggles, the UK has already contributed £12.8 billion to Ukraine since Russia’s operations began in February 2022.

Additionally, over 200,000 Ukrainian refugees have been alloted temporary shelter in the UK.

Since becoming Prime Minister, Starmer has maintained the firm stance of his Conservative predecessors, providing financial and diplomatic backing to Ukraine.

This marks Zelensky’s second visit to Downing Street since Starmer took office, the first being in July when the Ukrainian president was the first foreign leader to be hosted by the new government.

The ongoing collaboration between the two leaders has been a cornerstone of the UK’s Ukraine policy. Starmer met with Zelensky in Ukraine in February while still leader of the opposition, and again during a NATO summit in July.

During that summit, NATO countries reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine, promising an ‘irreversible path’ to membership in the military alliance.