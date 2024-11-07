PCS Second Week Of Strike Action!

THERE was a lively picket of PCS union members outside the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology office in Whitehall yesterday morning, on their second week of strike action against contractors G4S over pay and conditions.

PCS member Rupesh Tailor told News Line: ‘The strike is going okay, but working for G4S is not good.

‘We want to be employed back in-house like it was 13 years ago. It’s been private too long – all the companies are making money.

‘We want fair pay, we should be paid more for all the work we do. At the moment people are struggling. We should have a general strike for a workers government.

‘All the parties are the same, nothing will change until we do something together.’

Further down Whitehall, at the Cabinet Office picket, PCS Rep Mohammed Miezou said: ‘It’s always a good turnout. Further strike dates have been proposed as G4S has pulled out of negotiations.

‘We’ll be back at work next week and then there’ll be more strike dates announced.

‘There’s been no support from the government. Inside the building, they say they support us, but there’s no support from the MPs in the building.

‘We need a general strike. The government needs to change its position. They need to step up and start resolving the problems in the country. It seems they have been voted in and are not keeping up with their promises.

‘We’re fighting back, but we need action nationally.’

Suspended Labour MP John McDonnell told News Line: ‘This strike is about outsourcing resulting in cuts in wages and insecure work.

‘Outsourcing has been going on for years.

‘Labour has promised the biggest in-sourcing in a generation. Now it’s time for that to be delivered.

McDonnell gave the same message in an address to the pickets.

Dianne Abbott MP told the picket: ‘I’m pleased to show solidarity with you. It’s important, you are taking this dispute forward.

‘Outsourcing is just a way of cutting workers’ wages and conditions. You are fighting for the future.

Scottish MP for Alloa and Grangemouth, Brian Leishman, told the picket: ‘It’s important for workers sticking together in your struggle. I wish you well in your fight.’