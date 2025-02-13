‘Palestinians will not be displaced!’ says Hamas and allies

THE Palestinian National and Islamic Forces in Gaza have released a defiant message in response to Donald Trump’s and Israel’s forced displacement plans:

The displacement plans from the Gaza Strip will not stop at displacing the Palestinians of the West Bank.

We affirm that our people, who have made sacrifices over decades, will not leave their homeland and will remain rooted in their land.

Trump’s statements are a declaration of war aimed at uprooting our people from the Gaza Strip.

We call on the upcoming Arab Summit to take practical steps to confront the criminal displacement plans.

The steadfastness of our people requires support, and the Arab and Islamic countries must assume their responsibilities.

We are facing an existential threat that requires mobilisation and unification of all the efforts of our people.

What the enemy failed to achieve through killing and genocide, it will not succeed in achieving through politics and temptations.

The displacement plans represent ethnic cleansing and we will resist them with all our might.’

Meanwhile, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has said he will not travel to the US for talks if the agenda includes Trump’s plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza.

Hamas said it appreciates positions adopted by Jordan and Egypt that have rejected the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and touted an Arab reconstruction plan.

‘We appreciate the positions of our Arab brothers and all countries of the world that expressed their rejection of plans to displace our people or liquidate their national rights,’ Hamas added in a statement.

‘We affirm that our people will remain committed to their land and homeland and will not accept any solutions that detract from their legitimate rights to freedom and independence.’

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, run by the Palestinian Authority, called the Jordanian king’s comments in Washington, along with reactions from Egypt, Saudi Arabia and others ‘brave and fraternal’.

It said in a statement that Gaza needs a ‘solid plan that enjoys Palestinian, Arab and international consensus and is implemented with the contribution of international and partner institutions’.

China Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a press briefing: ‘Gaza belongs to the Palestinians and is an integral part of the Palestinian territory. We oppose the forced displacement of the people of Gaza.’

