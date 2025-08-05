PALESTINIANS PAYING THE ULTIMATE PRICE! – seeing their children die of hunger

UN EXPERTS have expressed deep concern over the operations of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the so-called relief organisation created by Israel and backed by the United States.

They warn that Palestinians are paying the ultimate price for the international community’s legal, political, and moral failure.

They affirmed that under international humanitarian law, Israel, as the occupying power, has binding obligations towards the population under its control.

According to the Fourth Geneva Convention and the Hague Regulations, civilians in occupied territories must be protected and provided with essential services.

Humanitarian relief operations must also be protected and facilitated, with strict adherence to the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence.

The Gaza Humanitarian Relief Foundation, established by Israel in February 2025 with US support, to distribute alleged aid in Gaza, is a deeply disturbing example of how humanitarian relief is being exploited to further covert military and geopolitical agendas, in serious violation of international law.

The UN experts added: ‘The entanglement of Israeli intelligence, US contractors, and shadowy non-state actors highlights the urgent need for strict international oversight and robust international action under the auspices of the United Nations.’

They continued: ‘Under any circumstances, when you turn a blind eye to war crimes in exchange for temporary relief, impunity can become the norm. However, in this case, we are leaving a state accused of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity responsible for feeding a population affected by genocide unchecked and unpunished. This overt hypocrisy is alarming.’

The experts also affirmed that Israeli forces and foreign military contractors continue to indiscriminately fire on aid seekers at so-called ‘distribution sites’ run by the GHF, established to take over functions previously performed by UN agencies, most notably the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Nearly 1,400 people have been killed and more than 4,000 injured as they search for food. At least 859 people have been killed around GHF sites since the organisation began operations in late May 2025.

This tragic development comes amid the forced displacement of more than 90% of the population and the death toll in Gaza reaching more than 60,000. In the past few weeks alone, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported 180 deaths from malnutrition, including 93 children.

‘Seeing children dying of hunger in their parents’ arms should shake us from our complacency,’ the experts said.

They added: ‘Blocking or delaying aid is not only inhumane, but a war crime, intended to starve civilians, and in the context of a well-documented and universally condemned genocide.

‘Securing access to food, water, medicine, and essential services is not a charitable act, but a legal obligation, particularly in the illegally occupied Palestinian territories.’

The UN experts urged Member States to impose a complete arms embargo on Israel due to its multiple violations of international law, as well as to suspend trade and investment agreements that could harm Palestinians, and to hold companies accountable.

Meanwhile, ‘Death by bombardments. Death by malnutrition and starvation. Death by lack of aid and vital services,’ the UN Children’s Fund UNICEF said in social media remarks on Monday. ‘In Gaza, an average of 28 children a day, the size of a classroom, have been killed.’

The agency stressed that children in Gaza are in urgent need of food, clean water, medicine and protection, adding that ‘more than anything, they need a ceasefire, now.’