Palestinian Prisoners Day protest at SOAS

FOUR HUNDRED Palestinian prisoners could be executed in the next couple of weeks under the the Zionist death penalty law.

Yesterday SOAS students held a lively demonstration outside the gate of their university yesterday afternoon to mark Palestinian Prisoners day.

They condemned the university admin for continuing to invest more than £37 million in Israeli firms connected with the Zionist genocide in Palestine.

They shouted: ‘SOAS, SOAS, shame, shame! All the crimes in your name! Blood running on your hands! Show us your divestment plan!

‘Keir Starmer shame on you! David Lammy shame on you – your hands are bloody too!’

Haya Adam, president of SOAS Palestinian Society has been expelled from SOAS for leading the divest campaign.

She told News Line: ‘The UK government is funding the genocide in Gaza and funding the Zionist entity sending parts for weapons used to massacre Palestinians.

‘Taxpayers’ money is going for the illegal war on our Palestinian, Iranian and Lebanese brothers.

‘That is why we must hold the British government accountable.’