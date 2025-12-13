Palestinian infants are dying from the cold!

A PALESTINIAN infant died on Friday from severe cold while sheltering with her family inside a makeshift tent in Gaza, as Israeli restrictions continue to block the entry of mobile homes and essential relief supplies for displaced civilians living in flooded camps.

According to medical sources in the enclave, the number of children who died within the past 24 hours due to the extreme cold rose to two, after infant Rahaf Abu Jazar passed away inside her family’s tent in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Thursday morning.

The martyrdom of the child came as a result of freezing temperatures brought on by a powerful winter storm sweeping the Strip.

Since early Wednesday, Gaza has been battered by a severe weather system that has submerged thousands of displacement tents across multiple areas due to heavy rainfall.

Weather forecasts indicated that the stormy conditions were expected to persist through Friday evening.

This humanitarian tragedy unfolds in the context of the ongoing genocide carried out by Israeli occupation forces since October 7, 2023 for two years, with US and European backing.

The genocidal war has included widespread killing, starvation, destruction, forced displacement, and mass arrests, in open disregard of international appeals and binding orders issued by the International Court of Justice to halt the violence.

The genocide has so far left more than 241,000 Palestinians martyred or wounded, the majority of them women and children.

More than 11,000 people remain missing, while hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians continue to endure harsh living conditions and famine, which has claimed the lives of many, most of them children.

Old Bailey protest in support of hunger strikers

OVER 40 supporters of the Filton 24 hunger strikers demonstrated outside the Old Bailey yesterday morning. They were showing their support for Amu Gib, Jon Cink and Lewie Chiaramello whose bail application was due to be heard.

One of the supporters Eleonore Kofi told News Line: ‘The hunger strikers not only bringing light to what is happening in Gaza but also highlighting the way in which they are being held. They are being treated in unfair and really unlawful conditions.

Eleanor, a friend of hunger striker Teuta Hoxha said: ‘Their hunger strike exposes everything that is wronged holds a mirror up the corrupt institutions running society. Hunger strikers are ordinary people that are putting themselves on the line to stop children being killed.’

Hattie, a good friend of Amu said; ‘She’s been on hunger strike for 40 days now, Its criminal what the government is doing, they are complicit in Israel’s genocide.’