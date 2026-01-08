Palestine hunger strikers PMQ protest

OVER 50 supporters of the Filton 24 hunger strikers held in prisons across the UK demonstrated outside Parliament yesterday during Prime Minister’s Questions.

‘Free, Free Palestine, Free the Hunger strikers!’ Keir Starmer you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.’ they chanted.

At the protest Pat Reynolds from the London for Irish for Palestine told News Line: ‘The hunger strikers are at a dangerous stage and there is a high risk they could die at any time.

‘The government have a duty to engage with their families.

‘The government is saying it can’t intervene in the hunger strike yet they are intervening in many cases to prosecute Palestine supporters.’

Amy, a young clinical psychologist attended the protest with her one-year-old child and said: ‘It’s horrifying that Starmer is ignoring the hunger strike, and he will have blood on his hands if they die.

‘International law is dead, we should be having general strikes.’

Derek Jardine from South London said: ‘The national leaders of the trade unions should be organising strikes for the hunger strikers.’

Jo, from east London exclaimed: ‘I’m here supporting these amazing young people who, if you listen to their voices on social media they are life affirming and inspiring.

‘This government’s silence is beyond words. They are more cruel than Thatcher was during the Irish hunger strikes in 1981.’