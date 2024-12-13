Over two million Palestinians face relentless bombardment

THE humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza continues to escalate, with over two million Palestinians – half of whom are children – facing relentless bombardment by the Israeli occupation forces.

For the 433rd consecutive day, the Israeli military has targeted various areas across the Gaza Strip, intensifying attacks particularly in the northern regions and carrying out acts of genocide against the civilian population.

Over the 24 hours leading up to Thursday, indiscriminate strikes have levelled homes, civilian infrastructure, and shelters, killing and injuring scores of people. In northern Gaza, including Jabalia and Beit Lahia, the Israeli military’s large-scale campaign of destruction and siege has entered its 69th day.

Entire neighbourhoods have been reduced to rubble, with no regard for civilian lives, as rescue operations are rendered impossible due to deliberate attacks on ambulance crews and civil defence teams.

Among the latest atrocities, an airstrike on the Al-Louh family home near Radi station, west of Al-Nuseirat camp, claimed 14 lives and left many others injured. Another attack on the Al-Malash residential building near Abdul Aal intersection on Al-Jalaa Street in Gaza City killed seven civilians, including children, and wounded several more.

Further south, Israeli airstrikes targeted aid and security personnel along Al-Rashid Street in Khan Younis. These strikes killed 15 Palestinians in two separate raids, marking yet another example of the disregard for international law and the protection of civilians during conflict.

The ongoing siege and bombardment have left northern Gaza without rescue services, medical support, or basic necessities.

Entire families remain trapped under the rubble, while survivors face starvation and disease amidst the destruction.

The targeting of shelters and essential services highlights the systematic nature of the violence, with international observers increasingly describing the actions as part of a genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people.