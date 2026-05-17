Over 250,000 workers and youth join the London Nakba march

OVER a quarter of a million workers, students and youth joined the Nakba 78 March from the museums in Kensington to Pall Mall in central London on Saturday.

It was the annual march to protest against the Nakba (catastrophe) of 1948 when three-quarters of a million Palestinians were violently evicted from their homes and the terrorist state of Israel was created by Britain and the USA.

There were hundreds of protesters on Saturday’s march carrying keys, which symbolise the keys to the homes of the Nakba victims who are determined to return and re-establish the Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

There were thousands of Palestinian flags on the march, scores of trade union banners including PCS, NEU, UCU, RMT, Unison, Unite, GMB.

Some of the thousands of banners and placards on the march said Solidarity with Palestinian Teachers, Bristol University Unison, Victory to the Global Intifada, Free the Filton 24.

‘The Workers Revolutionary Party and Young Socialists banner said: ‘End Israel’s Occupation! Recognise the Palestinian State Now! Call a General Strike to Stop Arms to Israel! No more Nakbas!’

The loud and lively delegation behind the WRP and YS banner kept up constant chants of: ‘From the River to the Sea Palestine will be free! 1234 Occupation no More! 5678 Israel is a terrorist state! Stop arms to Israel, General strike Now! Hands off Gaza, Hands of Lebanon, Hands off Iran! No more Nakbas! Smash Zionism now!

As the demonstration was assembling marchers told News Line why they were there.

Camilla Simpson from Devon National Education Union (NEU) explained that teachers are balloting for national strike action later this year, saying: ‘A coach load of us came from Exeter to support Palestine. The NEU is going to a formal ballot on 3rd October. We’re balloting for strike action against the imposition of an unfunded 3-year, 6% pay deal. The key issue is that it’s completely unfunded which means schools will have to find the money by cutting jobs, redundancies, no job replacements. We’re determined to fight it and win.’

Grace Hunter, a student at UCL University, said: ‘It’s really important to commemorate the Nakba and show that we care, especially on the anniversary.

‘In this country we definitely need to change because the current system isn’t working for ordinary people.’

Alex Barber a catering assistant from Wiltshire said: ‘I think it’s terrible our selling Israel arms. Media reporting is so biased.’

Naveen, a charity worker from Hendon, north west London, said: ‘The Nakba was displacement of the Palestinians. They were murdered and they are still being murdered. We need a revolution. The political parties don’t serve the people anymore, if they ever did. They certainly haven’t in my lifetime. I support a general strike and a revolution.’

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