Over 10,000 workers and youth join Al Quds-Jerusalem Day!

OVER ten thousand workers students and youth joined the Al Quds (Jerusalem) Day demonstration in central London yesterday.

The demonstration assembled outside Marble Arch Station where there was a rally followed by a march to the BBC headquarters in Portland Place, W1.

People spoke to News Line at the rally.

Hussein Abbott a PCS union member from Manchester said: ‘It’s shocking what this Labour government is doing, threatening to sack 15 per cent of all civil servants and yet they’ve got of pounds for war.

‘The union should strike to defend all jobs. But we are here for Palestine today.

‘We’ve got a coachload from Manchester – women, children, disabled – we have the whole spectrum.’

Hena Jafry a primary school teacher from Romford in Essex said: ‘The ceasefire has now come to an end. I am here with my children to support Palestine we have to stop innocent lives being taken.

‘The trade unions must strike to stop Britain arming Israel. Lives need to be shaken up to stop the genocide.’

Tariq Ali aged 20 a car salesman from Manchester said: ‘We are here because we believe in Palestine. We are standing with our brothers and sisters. If we all did it, a strike for Palestine would stop the arms and stop the genocide.’

Saif Mirza an optometrist from Croydon said: ‘It’s all linked – the NHS, the economy, Palestine.

‘It’s the bosses and the capitalists who are destroying things for ordinary people, There’s got to be a general strike to shake the establishment or they will keep pushing.’

Two young brothers from Luton in Bedfordshire spoke to News Line. Mohammed Rizby an accountant said: ‘I don’t like Keir Starmer. He’s funding war crimes and closing our NHS.’

His brother, Abbas Rizby a maths graduate said: ‘We are here to protest against Israel’s oppression of the Palestinians for over 70 years. I believe there must be a general strike.’