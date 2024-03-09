‘Only real solution is a two state solution’ says Biden

US President Joe Biden affirmed last night that a two-state solution was the ‘only real solution’ to the war in Gaza and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

In his State of the Union Address, Biden said, ‘as we look to the future, the only real solution is a two-state solution… I say this as a lifelong supporter of Israel and the only American president to visit Israel in wartime.

‘There is no other path that guarantees Palestinians can live with peace and dignity. There is no other path that guarantees peace between Israel and all of its Arab neighbours, including Saudi Arabia.’

Biden stated that Israel cannot use aid as a bargaining chip, confirming that Washington is leading international efforts to deliver more humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

The US leader added that he has instructed the US military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary corridor in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Gaza.

The corridor is intended to receive large ships carrying food, water, medicine, and temporary shelters. He emphasised that there will be no US forces on the ground.

Biden urged Israel to allow more aid into the Gaza Strip. He stressed the importance of ensuring that humanitarian workers are not in the line of fire, emphasising that protecting the lives of civilians and saving them must be a top priority.

The Palestinian Presidency expressed its satisfaction and appreciation for the remarks made by US President Joe Biden in his annual State of the Union address, where he addressed several issues, including the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

In a statement released today, the Presidency stated that President Biden’s comments align with the truth and the Palestinian demands repeatedly expressed by President Mahmoud Abbas.

These demands include the implementation of the two-state solution based on international and Arab legitimacy, the full membership of the State of Palestine in the United Nations, recognition by states that have not yet recognised the State of Palestine, a complete Israeli complete withdrawal from the land of the State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital, and resolving all permanent status issues.

