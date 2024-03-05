One million infected by disease in Gaza!

GAZA’S Health Ministry has detected about one million cases of infectious diseases, but doesn’t have the medical capabilities to treat them, as the situation in the Gaza Strip is ‘extremely catastrophic’.

In a statement released on Monday, the ministry stressed that the Israeli occupation has deliberately caused an unspeakable humanitarian and health catastrophe, which has contributed to the spread of epidemics and infectious diseases.

It also confirmed that the residents of the northern Gaza Strip face death from famine that has exceeded global levels due to the scarcity of water and food.

The ministry says Israel has killed 364 health workers and arrested 269, including hospital directors, during the 150 days of the aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Israel has also destroyed 155 health institutions, put 32 hospitals and 53 health centres out of service, and targeted 126 ambulances.

More than 100 people were killed over 24 hours in Israeli bombardments, taking the death toll to at least 30,534.

Israel’s military offensive since October 7th has wounded 71,920 people in the besieged Palestinian enclave of 2.3 million people, the ministry said.

The Israeli army’s repeated killings of Palestinian civilians by deliberately running over them with military vehicles while they were still alive, was vehemently denounced in a statement issued by Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor on Sunday.

These crimes are part of Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the rights group said.

The Geneva-based organisation documented the Israeli army’s killing of a Palestinian man who was deliberately run over in Gaza City’s Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood on 29 February after he had been arrested.

The man was subjected to harsh interrogation by members of the Israeli army, who bound his hands with plastic zip-ties before running him over with a military vehicle from the bottom to the top of his body.

The incident occurred on the main Salah al-Din Street in the Zaytoun neighbourhood, according to eyewitnesses who spoke to the Euro-Med Monitor team.

Israeli soldiers restrained the victim’s hands before they crushed him, and trampled on his body from the legs up, confirming that he was alive during the incident. To guarantee thorough and complete crushing, the victim was placed on asphalt rather than in an adjacent sandy area.

His mutilated body and the surrounding area bear obvious signs that a military bulldozer or tank was present.

It appears that the victim was purposefully stripped of his clothes, as he was seen wearing only his underpants at the time of his death.

The ramming operation occurred before the Israeli army withdrew to the outskirts of the Zaytoun neighbourhood two days ago, as evidenced by the condition of the entrails and other body parts, which had not yet decomposed when the case was documented.