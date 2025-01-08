‘No two-tier workforce!’ 2,000 6th Form College lecturers strike

AROUND 2,000 members of the National Education Union (NEU) began another three days of strike action at 32 non-academised sixth form colleges yesterday, against an attempt by the Starmer government to impose a two-tier pay structure on the workforce.

The three-day action continues to day and tomorrow.

‘We cannot and we will not accept a two-tier pay system in sixth form colleges when this is precisely the outcome we have taken strike action to avoid,’ the union said.

The Starmer government is seeking to drive a wedge between teachers at non-academised sixth form colleges and 6th form academy teachers, over the funding of their pay rise.

‘Our members will not back down on this issue,’ said Phil Clarke, NEU South East regional secretary. ‘It is simply unjust.’

‘Sixth form college teachers do the same job with the same commitment and the same importance,’ he continued. ‘We will never accept a two-tier workforce.’

Following the resounding 97% vote in favour of strike action by NEU sixth form college teacher members, strike days were announced across 32 colleges.

Robert Poole, Assistant District Secretary for Bolton NEU, said: ‘It is disappointing that we are starting a new year with still no resolution to this ongoing dispute.

‘The problem still remains that the government are creating a two-tier system with funding allocated to academised sixth forms while excluding their non-academised counterparts.

‘These two sets of educators are covered by the same collective bargaining agreements and have been for many years.

‘The government has allocated more funding for further education, these funds should be used to address the pay disparity.

‘Our members have already taken four days of strike action and it is disappointing that we have been forced, by government inaction, to take an additional three days this week (7th, 8th, 9th January)

‘Our members will be braving the cold weather to picket and we welcome anyone to come along and show their support.’

Daniel Kebede, General Secretary of the NEU, said: ‘The teaching profession was awarded a 5.5% award last year and the government made an error in excluding non-academised sixth form colleges.’

Commenting on new estimates by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) that shows the increase in school costs is set to outstrip school funding, NEU leader Kebede said: ‘Keir Starmer was elected on a promise to put more resources into schools after 14 years of austerity.

‘Schools have no capacity to make savings without cutting educational provision.

‘Britain has the highest primary class sizes in Europe and the highest secondary class sizes since records began.

‘College funding has been cut to the bone.

‘Funding for SEND (special educational needs) support and pastoral care is totally inadequate.

‘Children and young people’s education has been seriously compromised through a lack of funding.

‘The government must address this problem head on and ensure that our schools and colleges get the funding they desperately need.’